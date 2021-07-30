PET OF THE WEEK: Floof, from Save A Stray
Meet Floof, a young adult Lionhead rabbit. Volunteers said she is super sweet and gets along with other rabbit-friendly animals. She weighs about 3 pounds. She does require some grooming to keep her coat in shape. Floof and other rabbits are available through Save A Stray. For more information, call (269) 921-0145.
