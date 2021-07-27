July 28, 2021

Dowagiac Police Log: July 23-26

By Submitted

Published 10:43 am Tuesday, July 27, 2021

July 23

7:13 a.m. – Orchard, suspicious situation

7:21 a.m. – West, assault complaint/suspect arrested

9:40 a.m. – Vineyard Place Apartments, malicious destruction of property

10:16 a.m. – Railroad, malicious destruction of property

4:35 p.m. – Clyborn, assault complaint

5:12 p.m. – Front, larceny complaint

6:00 p.m. – Keene/Clark, public peace

9:25 p.m. – Paul, alarm

11:39 p.m. – Main, assault complaint

 

July 24

12:41 a.m. – Telegraph, malicious destruction of property

4:55 a.m. – Baymont Inn, public peace

8:39 a.m. – Vineyard Place Apartments, suspicious person

8:52 a.m. – Lagrange, suspicious person

12:27 p.m. – Front, line down

4:53 p.m. – Cedar Sands Apartments, suspicious person

5:15 p.m. – Telegraph, suspicious situation

5:38 p.m. – M-51 North/M-152, assist Cass County sheriffs department

 

July 25

12:39 a.m. – Division, public peace/loud music

12:44 a.m. – Lowe, public peace/loud music

1:11 a.m. – Indian Hills Apartments, civil dispute

2:30 a.m. – Shell Mart, traffic complaint

2:58 a.m. – Louise, barking dog

3:15 a.m. – Pennsylvania, civil dispute

1:38 p.m. – Telegraph, malicious destruction of property

5:23 p.m. – Elizabeth, assist other agency

6:50 p.m. – M-51 North, traffic complaint

7:14 p.m. – Ashland, civil assist

7:51 p.m. – Telegraph, trespass complaint

8:19 p.m. – Eagle Woods Apartments, general assist

11:23 p.m. – North, suspicious person/situation

11:50 p.m. – Vineyard Place Apartments, civil assit

 

July 26

3:20 a.m. – Dogwood, suspicious vehicle

4:40 a.m. – Marion, stalking complaint

 

 

