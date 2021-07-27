Dowagiac Police Log: July 23-26
July 23
7:13 a.m. – Orchard, suspicious situation
7:21 a.m. – West, assault complaint/suspect arrested
9:40 a.m. – Vineyard Place Apartments, malicious destruction of property
10:16 a.m. – Railroad, malicious destruction of property
4:35 p.m. – Clyborn, assault complaint
5:12 p.m. – Front, larceny complaint
6:00 p.m. – Keene/Clark, public peace
9:25 p.m. – Paul, alarm
11:39 p.m. – Main, assault complaint
July 24
12:41 a.m. – Telegraph, malicious destruction of property
4:55 a.m. – Baymont Inn, public peace
8:39 a.m. – Vineyard Place Apartments, suspicious person
8:52 a.m. – Lagrange, suspicious person
12:27 p.m. – Front, line down
4:53 p.m. – Cedar Sands Apartments, suspicious person
5:15 p.m. – Telegraph, suspicious situation
5:38 p.m. – M-51 North/M-152, assist Cass County sheriffs department
July 25
12:39 a.m. – Division, public peace/loud music
12:44 a.m. – Lowe, public peace/loud music
1:11 a.m. – Indian Hills Apartments, civil dispute
2:30 a.m. – Shell Mart, traffic complaint
2:58 a.m. – Louise, barking dog
3:15 a.m. – Pennsylvania, civil dispute
1:38 p.m. – Telegraph, malicious destruction of property
5:23 p.m. – Elizabeth, assist other agency
6:50 p.m. – M-51 North, traffic complaint
7:14 p.m. – Ashland, civil assist
7:51 p.m. – Telegraph, trespass complaint
8:19 p.m. – Eagle Woods Apartments, general assist
11:23 p.m. – North, suspicious person/situation
11:50 p.m. – Vineyard Place Apartments, civil assit
July 26
3:20 a.m. – Dogwood, suspicious vehicle
4:40 a.m. – Marion, stalking complaint
