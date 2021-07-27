9-year-old injured in Cass County ATV accident

CASS COUNTY — A child was transported to the hospital this weekend after an ATV accident in Cass County.

Sheriff Richard Behnke of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 9:15 p.m. Sunday his office responded to an ATV accident.

Initial investigation shows that the driver of the ATV, a 9-year-old girl from Chicago, was operating an ATV on private property. The girl lost control of the ATV, causing it to overturn and land on top of her. The girl was transported to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo by Pride Care EMS for injuries sustained during the crash.

Deputies said a helmet was worn at the time of the crash.

Assisting agencies were Sister Lakes fire and Pride Care EMS.