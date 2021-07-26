July 26, 2021

Two arrested on drug trafficking charges in Niles

By Staff Report

Published 4:11 pm Monday, July 26, 2021

NILES — Southwest Enforcement Team detectives and agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration have concluded a joint investigation of an interstate drug trafficker operating in northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.

Last Wednesday, detectives stopped a vehicle within the city of Niles and arrested the driver for carrying a concealed pistol and furnishing false information to police. The passenger was found with a quarter pound of crystal methamphetamine and a small quantity of heroin.

The driver was a 27-year-old female and the passenger was a 31-year-old male, both from South Bend, Indiana. Both were transported and lodged at the Berrien County Jail on drug and firearm charges. Three young children were also in the vehicle and subsequently turned over to family members.

SWET was assisted by MSP Niles Post troopers, Berrien County Children’s Protective Services, and an analyst from the Michigan Intelligence Operations Center.

SWET is a multijurisdictional task force that has been operating in Southwest Michigan since 1981.  The team is comprised of sworn law enforcement personnel from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Covert Township Police Department, Hastings Police Department, Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Kalamazoo Township Police Department, Michigan State Police, South Haven Police Department, and the Saint Joseph County Sheriff’s Office.

 

