Record-breaking 54 teams compete in Orchard Hills Men’s Invitational

BUCHANAN — The annual Orchard Hills Country Club Men’s Invitational drew a record 54 teams to the course to compete.

Bruce Griffee and Mike Vanderkiok were the Shootout Tournament of Champion winners.

The shootout is a competition between all the flight winners. Rick McKeel and Steve Wells finished second, and Gary Newman and Kelly Low placed third.

Allan Osos and Ed Lowe won the Horse Race with a birdie on No. 9. Steve Gathright and Dan Norton won a chip-off against Matt Sexton and Zac Nemitz, who would finish third.

The Longest Drive winner was Ryan Clem in the under 50 Division. His drive measured 300 yards. Steve Chiodo won the 50-plus Division with a drive of 274 yards.

Christian Hanson won the Putting Contest with his putt on No. 9. Cody Britton was closest to the pin on No. 4, Chris Brawley was closest to the pin on No. 8 and Pat Brandstatter was closest to the pin on No. 16. Adam Wilson had a hole-in-one on No. 11.

The Round 1/2 Closest to the Pin went to Lowe (4), Dan Tobin (8), Newman (11) and Pat Tyler (16).

Closest to the Pin for Round 3/4 were Tom Saladin (4), Jason Turner (8), Sexton (11) and Mark Clemens had a hole-in-one on No. 16.

Closest to the Pin for Round 5/6 were Jordan Topinka (4), Taylor Campbell (8), Chris Allen (11) and Saladin (16).

Here are the final results:

Championship Flight

1. Rick McKeel / Steve Wells (34)

2. Alex Welch / Cory Muller (33)

First Flight

1. Ben Hannewyk / Justin Hance (35)

2. Taylor Campbell / Jason Turner (32.5)

Second Flight

1. Adam Wilson / James Wilson (39.5)

2. Matt Sexton / Zac Nemitz (34)

Third Flight

1. Rodney Ward / Dave Welsh (35)

2. Christian Hanson / Scott Hanson (34.5)

Fourth Flight

1. Cole Clemens / Brandon Bragg (36.5)

2. Caleb Magley / David Mikel (32.5)

Fifth Flight

1. Bruce Griffee / Mike Vanderklok (38.5)

2. DJ Schmidt / Zac Schmidt (32)

Sixth Flight

1. John Colip / Tom Davis (34.5)

2. Jim Zablocki / Brian Guy (33)

Seventh Flight

1. Gary Newman / Kelly Low (36.5)

2. Scott Tyler / Dan Tyler (34.5)

Eighth Flight

1. Joe Saratore / Neil Henderson (33)

2. Andrew Brawley / Jason Duis (32.5)