July 26, 2021

Niles man gets jail, probation on assault-related charges

By Debra Haight

Published 5:00 pm Monday, July 26, 2021

In Berrien County Court Monday, a man was sentenced to jail and probation for assault-related charges.

Jacob Wayne Hunt, of Regent Street in Niles, pleaded guilty to attempted assault with intent to strangle and was sentenced to three years’ probation, 120 days in jail with credit for two days served, 90 days tether and $658 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Feb. 18 in Niles when he assaulted and threatened a woman. Police reports indicated that he had a weapon and pointed it at the victim.

“There’s no excuse for my actions on that day,” Hunt said. “I will pay for them the rest of my life. There’s no going back, I hope someday [the victim] will find it in her heart to forgive me.”

Judge Schrock said Hunt’s description of the incident indicated that the victim started slapping and scratching her and that he pushed her away and left.

“You actually put hands on her and choked her,” he said. “There was corroborative information that you had a weapon and pointed it at her. Police reported they had a recording where you said you would set her on fire and pour gasoline on her.”

“I think your behavior requires monitoring for the maximum amount of time we can,” the judge added. “I have to make sure everyone is safe given the nature of this offense … This was exceptionally aggressive behavior. There was considerable fear instilled in the victim by your actions. This incident could have supported an assault with a dangerous weapon charge or an assault with intent to murder charge.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Niles man gets jail, probation on assault-related charges

News

Two arrested on drug trafficking charges in Niles

Berrien County

Dowagiac woman gets probation, jail time in Berrien County stolen property case

Dowagiac

SMC ETS ventures back outdoors

News

Drunk driver sentenced to prison

Business

Chamber hosts ribbon cutting for Dr. A’s Releaf Center

Business

Niles chamber welcomes in-home health care company to the community

Cassopolis

Police searching for vehicle of interest in Cassopolis shooting

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: July 21-23

Dowagiac

Three injured in Silver Creek Township crash

Cass County

Former SMC instructor accepts plea deal in sexual misconduct case

Cass County

Vandalia resident sentenced to 10 months in jail for drug offense

Berrien County

Students experiencing homelessness remain hard to identify after year with remote education

Cass County

Dowagiac man heading back to prison on weapons charges

Dowagiac

Earl’s BBQ a hit at Summer in The City

Dowagiac

Local firefighter celebrates 30 years of service

Dowagiac

Emily Schrock returns to SMC in alumni position

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club breaks ground on centennial sign

Buchanan

Podcast tells Buchanan’s story through eyes of its residents

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Fifth annual Open Header Cruise sets participation record

Cass County

Following name change, Heritage Southwest unveils new signs, website

News

Man found hiding in tree fort after deliberately sideswiping another vehicle in Barron Lake Thursday

Dowagiac

Detectives seek charges against two residents following Wayne Township drug investigation

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg museum offering spaces for US-12 garage sale