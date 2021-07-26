July 26, 2021

Drunk driver sentenced to prison

By Debra Haight

Published 12:50 pm Monday, July 26, 2021

NILES — An area resident is headed to prison on drunk driving charges after being sentenced Monday in Berrien County Court.

Matthew James Zech, 32, of Stevensville, pleaded guilty to third-offense drunk driving and was sentenced to 20 months to five years in prison. He has credit for four days served and must pay $1,758 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Feb. 6 on Red Bud Trail in Buchanan Township and involved a crash.

Berrien County Trial Judge Sterling Schrock told Zech he was inconsistent to say that he can take care of his drinking problem but also that he needs help.

“This is your fourth or fifth conviction,” the judge said. “You haven’t changed your impulsive decision-making, and you’re exercising poor judgment. You wouldn’t be here today except for your decision to get behind the wheel. You probably did this [got behind the wheel drunk] hundreds of times and put people’s lives at risk.”

“You’ve demonstrated your inability to show good judgment,” he added. “You say you can take care of this and do it on your own, but you have not taken advantage of the tools you’ve been given. Your decision-making demonstrates that you’re a risk to the public.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Niles man gets jail, probation on assault-related charges

News

Two arrested on drug trafficking charges in Niles

Berrien County

Dowagiac woman gets probation, jail time in Berrien County stolen property case

Dowagiac

SMC ETS ventures back outdoors

News

Drunk driver sentenced to prison

Business

Chamber hosts ribbon cutting for Dr. A’s Releaf Center

Business

Niles chamber welcomes in-home health care company to the community

Cassopolis

Police searching for vehicle of interest in Cassopolis shooting

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: July 21-23

Dowagiac

Three injured in Silver Creek Township crash

Cass County

Former SMC instructor accepts plea deal in sexual misconduct case

Cass County

Vandalia resident sentenced to 10 months in jail for drug offense

Berrien County

Students experiencing homelessness remain hard to identify after year with remote education

Cass County

Dowagiac man heading back to prison on weapons charges

Dowagiac

Earl’s BBQ a hit at Summer in The City

Dowagiac

Local firefighter celebrates 30 years of service

Dowagiac

Emily Schrock returns to SMC in alumni position

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club breaks ground on centennial sign

Buchanan

Podcast tells Buchanan’s story through eyes of its residents

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Fifth annual Open Header Cruise sets participation record

Cass County

Following name change, Heritage Southwest unveils new signs, website

News

Man found hiding in tree fort after deliberately sideswiping another vehicle in Barron Lake Thursday

Dowagiac

Detectives seek charges against two residents following Wayne Township drug investigation

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg museum offering spaces for US-12 garage sale