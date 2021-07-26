July 26, 2021

Dowagiac woman gets probation, jail time in Berrien County stolen property case

By Debra Haight

Published 2:36 pm Monday, July 26, 2021

In a meth and stolen property case heard Monday in Berrien County Court, the victim said that the incident has left her afraid to leave her house after her purse and her van were stolen. She said she lost pictures of now-deceased family members and other items she can’t replace.

“I don’t think I’ll feel safe ever again,” she said.

Nicole Renee Oliver, 35, of Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to receiving, concealing and possession of a stolen vehicle and was sentenced to two years’ probation, 120 days in jail with credit for 51 days served and $2,924.28 in fines, costs and restitution. She also pleaded guilty to use of meth and was sentenced to credit for 51 days served. She can serve the rest of her jail sentence in the Twin County Probation program.

The incident occurred April 10, 2020, when the victim’s purse was stolen out of her van in a local store parking lot. The victim’s home was later broken into, and the keys to the van were taken and the van stolen.

Oliver also has burglary and meth related charges as well as a probation violation charge facing her in Indiana.

Judge Schrock praised the victim for her articulation of how the crime affected her. “You articulated as best as anyone I’ve heard in my 13 years on the bench,” he said. “In people’s narcissistic behavior, they never consider how their actions affect others. They don’t care about anyone else but themselves.”

He told Oliver that he was sentencing her to probation to give her a chance to stay off drugs. “People make mistakes, the question is how they evolve afterwards,” he said. “You’re young enough, this is not the end of your life.”

For her part, Oliver said she wanted to apologize to everyone involvedd.

“I lost control, got into drugs and was hanging around the wrong people,” she said. “I’ve never been in trouble before, I’m so sorry. … You don’t realize when you’re doing it that it hurts so many people.”

Other sentencings on Monday included:

  • Olanna Marie Johnson, 25, of Benton Harbor, pleaded guilty to third degree home invasion and was sentenced to two years’ probation, credit for 106 days served and $368 in fines, costs and restitution. The incident occurred July 3, 2020 in Niles.
  • Clifford Edward Kunze, 34, of Baldwin Drive in Niles, pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a motor vehicle and was given credit for 98 days served. He must pay $198 in fines and costs. The incident occurred Jan. 29 in Niles.
  • Stephen Thomas Tholl, 36, of Leisure Lane in Buchanan, pleaded guilty to use of meth second offense and disorderly person was given credit for 41 days served and $998 in fines and costs. His probation was extended 12 months to 24 months in an earlier drug case where he violated his probation. The most recent charges occurred March 13 in Niles Township.
Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Niles man gets jail, probation on assault-related charges

News

Two arrested on drug trafficking charges in Niles

Berrien County

Dowagiac woman gets probation, jail time in Berrien County stolen property case

Dowagiac

SMC ETS ventures back outdoors

News

Drunk driver sentenced to prison

Business

Chamber hosts ribbon cutting for Dr. A’s Releaf Center

Business

Niles chamber welcomes in-home health care company to the community

Cassopolis

Police searching for vehicle of interest in Cassopolis shooting

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: July 21-23

Dowagiac

Three injured in Silver Creek Township crash

Cass County

Former SMC instructor accepts plea deal in sexual misconduct case

Cass County

Vandalia resident sentenced to 10 months in jail for drug offense

Berrien County

Students experiencing homelessness remain hard to identify after year with remote education

Cass County

Dowagiac man heading back to prison on weapons charges

Dowagiac

Earl’s BBQ a hit at Summer in The City

Dowagiac

Local firefighter celebrates 30 years of service

Dowagiac

Emily Schrock returns to SMC in alumni position

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club breaks ground on centennial sign

Buchanan

Podcast tells Buchanan’s story through eyes of its residents

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Fifth annual Open Header Cruise sets participation record

Cass County

Following name change, Heritage Southwest unveils new signs, website

News

Man found hiding in tree fort after deliberately sideswiping another vehicle in Barron Lake Thursday

Dowagiac

Detectives seek charges against two residents following Wayne Township drug investigation

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg museum offering spaces for US-12 garage sale