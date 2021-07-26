July 26, 2021

Dowagiac Police Log: July 21-23

By Submitted

Published 9:08 am Monday, July 26, 2021

July 21

8:25 a.m. ­– W. Wayne/N. Front, traffic stop

10:30 a.m. – 500 Block Main, assault complaint

10:30 a.m. – Police Department, warrant arrest

3:05 p.m. – Police Department, found property

3:10 p.m. – 600 Block McOmber, welfare check

3:44 p.m. – 100 Block Henry, traffic complaint

8:15 p.m. – 100 Block E. Telegraph, public peace

11:57 p.m. – Ashland/Cherry, suspicious situation

 

July 22

9:05 a.m. – Baymont Inn, suspicious situation

2:55 p.m. – Mathews/Riverside, traffic stop

5:50 p.m. – Borgess Lee Memorial, assist Cass Count Sheriff Department

9:34 p.m. – 100 Block Mill, Welfare Check

 

July 23

1 a.m. – E. Railroad/E. Division, traffic stop

