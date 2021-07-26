Dowagiac Police Log: July 21-23
July 21
8:25 a.m. – W. Wayne/N. Front, traffic stop
10:30 a.m. – 500 Block Main, assault complaint
10:30 a.m. – Police Department, warrant arrest
3:05 p.m. – Police Department, found property
3:10 p.m. – 600 Block McOmber, welfare check
3:44 p.m. – 100 Block Henry, traffic complaint
8:15 p.m. – 100 Block E. Telegraph, public peace
11:57 p.m. – Ashland/Cherry, suspicious situation
July 22
9:05 a.m. – Baymont Inn, suspicious situation
2:55 p.m. – Mathews/Riverside, traffic stop
5:50 p.m. – Borgess Lee Memorial, assist Cass Count Sheriff Department
9:34 p.m. – 100 Block Mill, Welfare Check
July 23
1 a.m. – E. Railroad/E. Division, traffic stop
