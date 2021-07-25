July 25, 2021

Three injured in Silver Creek Township crash

By Staff Report

Published 12:49 pm Sunday, July 25, 2021

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP — Three were injured in a collision in Silver Creek Township Saturday, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported that his office responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of M-51 and M-152 in Silver Creek Township. The crash occurred at approximately 5:32 p.m. Saturday.

Initial investigation shows that the driver of the Chevy Sonic, driven by Christina Gindelberger, 39 of Dowagiac, was headed eastbound on M-152 when she pulled out in front of the Ford pickup truck headed southbound on M-51. The driver of the Ford pickup truck was William Strand, 51, of Gobles, Michigan. He was unable to stop and collided with the side of Gindelberger’s vehicle, sending them both off the roadway.

Gindelberger and her 15-year-old son were taken to the Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo for their injuries by Pride care ambulance service.

A passenger in the vehicle with Strand, Charlotte Valentine, 71, of Gobles, was transported to Borgess Lee Memorial in Dowagiac for her injuries by the Marcellus Ambulance service. Everyone involved was wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Print Article

Dowagiac

Three injured in Silver Creek Township crash

Cass County

Former SMC instructor accepts plea deal in sexual misconduct case

Cass County

Vandalia resident sentenced to 10 months in jail for drug offense

Berrien County

Students experiencing homelessness remain hard to identify after year with remote education

Cass County

Dowagiac man heading back to prison on weapons charges

Dowagiac

Earl’s BBQ a hit at Summer in The City

Dowagiac

Local firefighter celebrates 30 years of service

Dowagiac

Emily Schrock returns to SMC in alumni position

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club breaks ground on centennial sign

Buchanan

Podcast tells Buchanan’s story through eyes of its residents

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Fifth annual Open Header Cruise sets participation record

Cass County

Following name change, Heritage Southwest unveils new signs, website

News

Man found hiding in tree fort after deliberately sideswiping another vehicle in Barron Lake Thursday

Dowagiac

Detectives seek charges against two residents following Wayne Township drug investigation

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg museum offering spaces for US-12 garage sale

Dowagiac

Gold medal gymnast Shannon Miller promotes importance of women’s health in new Ascension campaign

Brandywine Education

PAW Inc. to present ‘Legally Blonde Jr.’ this weekend

News

Niles District Library lecture series explores the life of 18th Century British soldier

Business

PHOTO STORY: Young Professionals see good turnout at third annual Paddlin’ Poker Run

Berrien County

Portage Road construction scheduled to begin Monday

Business

New Dowagiac vacation rental hosts Chamber After Hours event

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg mural takes shape

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: July 14-20

Education

Edwardsburg schools will not require masks, quarantining come fall