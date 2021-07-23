PET OF THE WEEK: Snickers, of Seven Star Rescue
Snickers loves people. She likes treats and the occasional wet cat food. When not getting affection from family, she enjoys soaking up the sun in a window. She is good with cats if slowly introduced. She is spayed, current on shots and microchipped. Meet her at Petsmart in Benton Harbor or submit an application at sevenstarrescue.org.
