July 23, 2021

Edwardsburg museum offering spaces for US-12 garage sale

By Submitted

Published 2:45 pm Thursday, July 22, 2021

EDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg Area Historical Museum again will offer 10-foot by 10-foot spaces for the U.S. 12 Garage Sale from Aug. 12-14.

Rental spaces are $15 for one day, $20 for two, and $25 for all three days. Renters must provide a copy of their homeowner’s/renter’s/business insurance policy.

“This location is right on U.S. 12 (Main Street) in the middle of the village and is a prime spot,” said Jan Litty.

Interested parties can stop by the museum to fill out a form and pay the fee during museum hours. Hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, call Jan Litty at (269) 699-5118.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Dowagiac man heading back to prison on weapons charges

Dowagiac

Earl’s BBQ a hit at Summer in The City

Dowagiac

Local firefighter celebrates 30 years of service

Dowagiac

Emily Schrock returns to SMC in alumni position

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club breaks ground on centennial sign

Buchanan

Podcast tells Buchanan’s story through eyes of its residents

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Fifth annual Open Header Cruise sets participation record

Cass County

Following name change, Heritage Southwest unveils new signs, website

News

Man found hiding in tree fort after deliberately sideswiping another vehicle in Barron Lake Thursday

Dowagiac

Detectives seek charges against two residents following Wayne Township drug investigation

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg museum offering spaces for US-12 garage sale

Dowagiac

Gold medal gymnast Shannon Miller promotes importance of women’s health in new Ascension campaign

Brandywine Education

PAW Inc. to present ‘Legally Blonde Jr.’ this weekend

News

Niles District Library lecture series explores the life of 18th Century British soldier

Business

PHOTO STORY: Young Professionals see good turnout at third annual Paddlin’ Poker Run

Berrien County

Portage Road construction scheduled to begin Monday

Business

New Dowagiac vacation rental hosts Chamber After Hours event

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg mural takes shape

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: July 14-20

Education

Edwardsburg schools will not require masks, quarantining come fall

Buchanan

New pet grooming spa opens in Buchanan

News

WMU history professor shares research on Jesuits who lived at Niles’ Fort St. Joseph

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Board of Education approves interactive monitor systems for K-8 classrooms

Dowagiac

Drug bust leads to arrest in Dowagiac