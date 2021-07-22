Edwardsburg museum offering spaces for US-12 garage sale

EDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg Area Historical Museum again will offer 10-foot by 10-foot spaces for the U.S. 12 Garage Sale from Aug. 12-14.

Rental spaces are $15 for one day, $20 for two, and $25 for all three days. Renters must provide a copy of their homeowner’s/renter’s/business insurance policy.

“This location is right on U.S. 12 (Main Street) in the middle of the village and is a prime spot,” said Jan Litty.

Interested parties can stop by the museum to fill out a form and pay the fee during museum hours. Hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, call Jan Litty at (269) 699-5118.