July 22, 2021

Edwardsburg mural takes shape

By Caleb Steensma

Published 1:18 pm Wednesday, July 21, 2021

EDWARDSBURG – The corner of M-62 and Elkhart Road is starting to look different as the All Aboard Mural gets started.

Artist Chris Stackowicz has been working on the mural for a month, and he expects the mural to take another three months to complete.

“Once I get the equipment to go up higher the mural will go faster,” Stackowicz said. “The details for the mural will take time and I want this project to be done right.”

During the first month, Stackowicz has had to get the property ready for paint and he has painted the lower base of the mural.

Hundreds of cans of paint were donated by community members for the mural. Stackowicz will use the paint donated for the details on the mural.

“I am thankful for the donated paint, and I hope to see the community involvement continue,” he said.

