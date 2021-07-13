Blossomland Soccer results: June 30-July 11
Blossomland Soccer League
Results June 30-July 11
Wednesday, June 30
Tornados 5, Cassopolis FC 1
Goals: Tornados — Jimmelle Ramkissoon, Kirstian Gecaj Frazier trikos, Kyle Peteros (2); Cassopolis — Kiambu Gary
Velociraptors 4, Cyclones 1
Goals: Velociraptors — Nico DiPinto, Riley Mortensen, Mat Motolko, own goals; Cyclones — Paulito Gallegos
Thursday, July 1
RFA Legends 7, hop Station 1
Goals: Hop Station — Hunter Guthrie; Legends — Nathan Johnson, Adrian Jimenez, Sean Galloway, Grenan Roth (2), Evan Couldriet, Kyle McEuen
Pathfinders 2, Pumas 1
Goals: Pumas — Garrett Deakin; Pathfinders — Brad Callahan, Evan McCullough
SJK Premier 3, P&R FC 2
Goals: Premier — Kevin Kay, Jordan Matthews, Dylan Etheridge; P&R — Patrick Tovar, Justin Brown
Wednesday, July 7
Cassopolis FC 1, Pumas 1
Goals: Cassopolis — Jaren Waldschmidt; Pumas — Brad O’Chap
Thursday, July 8
SJK Blau 1, Cyclones 1
Goals: Blau — Nick Pulz; Cyclones — Paulito Gallegos
Sunday, July 11
Cassopolis FC 11, SJK Premier 1
Goals: Cassopolis — Jaren Waldschmidt, Lane Francis, Ben Cochran, Kiambu Gary (2), Brett Williams (2); Premier — Jordan Matthews
RFA Legends 6, P&R FC 0
Goals: Legends — James Freisinger, Cole Galloway, Austin Haire, own goal, Kyle McEuen, Tyler Schroeder
Tornados 6, Velociraptors 0
Goals: Tornados — Nate Rose, Pablo Martinez, Riley Smith (2), Enoch Tsibu-Beckson, Colin Smithberger
Hop Station 2, Pumas 1
Goals: Pumas — Oscar Sandoval; Hop Station — Manuel Garcia (2)
