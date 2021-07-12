July 13, 2021

Notre Dame announced that single game tickets will go on sale Aug. 19. (Leader file photo)

Notre Dame single game tickets go on sale Aug. 19

By Submitted

Published 12:29 pm Monday, July 12, 2021

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Notre Dame football single-game tickets and parking for most 2021 Irish home games go on sale exclusively online (UND.com/BuyTickets) at 6 p.m., Aug. 19.

The following day, beginning at 9 a.m., Aug. 20, tickets and parking can be purchased by phone (833-ND-IRISH), as well as online.

Sellers asked buyers to be aware of potential high call volume.

For information about mini plans and group tickets, fans can call 833-ND-IRISH.

The Irish will play seven home games in 2021, starting with the Sept. 11 home-opener versus Toledo, which kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Notre Dame will also host Purdue (2:30 p.m. Sept 18), Cincinnati (2:30 p.m. Oct. 2), Southern Cal (Oct. 23/7:30 p.m.), North Carolina (7:30 p.m. Oct. 30), Navy (3:30 p.m. Nov. 6) and Georgia Tech (2:30 p.m. Nov. 20).

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Blue Dart Art’s Art in The Park exhibition rescheduled

Cass County

Three teens injured in Porter Township crash

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles Bluegrass Festival strikes chords with community

Berrien County

Man sentenced to prison for stealing from Niles Walmart, assaulting officer

Berrien County

Michigan Works! to host recruitment workshop

Berrien County

Motor carrier officers to participate in Operation Safe Driver Week

Business

Diamond Lake Orchard expanding into wine

Cass County

Cassopolis man injured in motorcycle crash

News

Niles Police Log: July 1-7

Cassopolis

Dowagiac man sentenced to prison following home invasion

Cass County

Following June trial, Cassopolis man gets prison for firearms charges

Dowagiac

One year after COVID hiatus, Fitch Camp makes triumphant return

Cass County

Three arrested on drug charges in Marcellus

Cass County

Indiana man sentenced to prison following Cassopolis car theft attempt

News

PHOTO STORY: Bluegrass Festival begins again in Niles

Cass County

Three injured in Pokagon Township hit and run

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac gearing up for third annual Paddling Poker Run

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg VFW Post to host corn, sausage roast

Business

U-Haul Trucks find home at Naksh Enterprise in Niles

Cass County

LaGrange Township crash sends one to hospital

Berrien County

Family of man swept off St. Joseph pier donates equipment to Berrien County Sheriff’ Office

Berrien County

United Way launches online platform to engage public in advocating for change, announces success of year’s first advocacy effort

Giving

Niles church to host sixth Serve the City Saturday

Dowagiac

SMC announces Laura Odenwald as dance team volunteer coach