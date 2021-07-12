Notre Dame single game tickets go on sale Aug. 19

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Notre Dame football single-game tickets and parking for most 2021 Irish home games go on sale exclusively online (UND.com/BuyTickets) at 6 p.m., Aug. 19.

The following day, beginning at 9 a.m., Aug. 20, tickets and parking can be purchased by phone (833-ND-IRISH), as well as online.

Sellers asked buyers to be aware of potential high call volume.

For information about mini plans and group tickets, fans can call 833-ND-IRISH.

The Irish will play seven home games in 2021, starting with the Sept. 11 home-opener versus Toledo, which kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Notre Dame will also host Purdue (2:30 p.m. Sept 18), Cincinnati (2:30 p.m. Oct. 2), Southern Cal (Oct. 23/7:30 p.m.), North Carolina (7:30 p.m. Oct. 30), Navy (3:30 p.m. Nov. 6) and Georgia Tech (2:30 p.m. Nov. 20).