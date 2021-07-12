Niles Police Log: July 1-7

July 1

12:04 a.m. – S. Third, violation of controlled substance act

12:10 a.m. – N. Fifth/Eagle, traffic stop

2:05 a.m. – Birch/Madison, suspicious person

2:39 a.m. – N. Front/Marmont, traffic stop

2:57 a.m. – Gettysburg/S. Lincoln, suspicious person

3:17 a.m. – 300 block E. Main, motor vehicle theft

5:41 a.m. – 1600 block Terminal, alarm-burglary/others

6:38 a.m. – 700 block Cass, civil dispute

7:31 a.m. – N. Third/ E. Main, obstruction of justice/warrant

9:14 a.m. – 1100 block Marion, found property

9:25 a.m. – 700 block Chicago, traffic stop

9:36 a.m. – 1600 block Chicago, traffic stop

10:48 a.m. – S. Ninth/Vernon, hit and run/operating while intoxicating/driving while license suspended

11:44 a.m. – N. Eighth/Vine, traffic stop

12:17 p.m. – 1600 block Chicago, traffic stop

12:45 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, traffic stop

1:29 p.m. – 1000 block N. Fourth, larceny

1:42 p.m. – 500 block Howard, assault and battery

1:55 p.m. – N. 17th/Lake, traffic stop

2:21 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, VIN inspection

2:21 p.m. – N. Second/E. Main, traffic stop

2:32 p.m. – 600 block N. 16th, fraud

2:46 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/Christiana, traffic stop

3:05 p.m. – N. Seventh, fraud

3:07 p.m. – E. Main, larceny

3:12 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, traffic stop

4:47 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, traffic stop

5:45 p.m. – 200 block N. 17th, traffic stop

5:57 p.m. – 200 block N. Seventh, traffic

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

6:37 p.m. – N. 10th/Cedar, noise

7:32 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, harassment

7:40 p.m. – N. Fifth/E. main, traffic

9:17 p.m. – N. Seventh/Ferry, obstruction of justice/warrant

9:48 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, suspicious situation

10:28 p.m. – 500 block Oak, unwanted person

10:56 p.m. – N. Front/Sycamore, traffic stop

10:57 p.m. – N. Front/Ferry, traffic stop

11:04 p.m. – N. Fourth/Sycamore, traffic stop

11:07 p.m. – N. Fifth/James, traffic stop

11:45 p.m. – N. Sixth/Wayne, traffic stop

July 2

12 a.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop

12:10 a.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, traffic stop

2:18 a.m. – Grant/N. Barrett, traffic stop

2:22 a.m. – 400 block N. Front, traffic stop

10:23 a.m. – 1400 block Oak, alarm-burglary/others

12:12 p.m. – N. Second/Cass, animal

12:29 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, suspicious person

12:48 p.m. – E. Main/N. Fourth, traffic stop

1:22 p.m. – 500 block N. 13th, noise

3:11 p.m. – 200 block Fort, utility

4:03 p.m. – N. Fourth/E. Main, traffic stop

4:08 p.m. – 600 block N. Front, threat

4:20 p.m. – 1400 block N. Tenth, littering

5:06 p.m. – 500 block Howard, assault and battery

6:43 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, traffic stop

8:03 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop

8:24 p.m. – Eagle/N. 17th, traffic stop

8:35 p.m. – N. Fifth/Pokagon, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

8:47 p.m. – Lake/N. 17th, traffic stop

9:41 p.m. – N. 17th/Sheridan, traffic stop

July 3

12:01 a.m. – 800 block Grant, fraud

12:02 a.m. – N. Fourth/E. Main, noise

12:39 a.m. – N. Fourth/Cedar, noise

12:56 a.m. – N. Fourth/Cedar, traffic stop

4:24 a.m. – N. Fifth/Broadway, traffic stop

7 a.m. – N. 15th/Lake, traffic stop

10:19 a.m. – 100 block S. St. Joseph, larceny

11:50 a.m. – Wayne/N. 11th, traffic stop

12:16 p.m. – 400 block S. 15th, arrest

12:30 p.m. – 1700 block Broadway, domestic violence

1:45 p.m. – 400 block Cedar, assault and battery

3:11 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, suspicious person

3:24 p.m. – W. Main/N. State, traffic stop

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

6:29 p.m. – Lake/N. 17th, traffic stop

6:34 p.m. – Lake/N. 12th, traffic

6:58 p.m. – S. 13th/Hickory, traffic stop

7:43 p.m. – S. Third/Carefree, traffic stop

8:11 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

8:31 p.m. – N. 12th/Wayne, traffic stop

9:12 p.m. – 400 block Fort, trespass

9:29 p.m. – N. Third/Cedar, traffic stop

9:39 p.m. – N. Eighth/Cass, suspicious vehicle

10:41 p.m. – 700 block Broadway, suspicious situation

11:14 p.m. – N. Seventh/Broadway, traffic stop

11:30 p.m. – S. 11th/Lambert, traffic

July 4

12:21 a.m. – S. Third/Maple, fireworks

12:59 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest

1:14 a.m. – N. 13th/Sheffield, fireworks

3:22 a.m. – Superior/S. 11th, traffic stop

4:08 a.m. – N. Second/E. Main, suspicious person

5:09 a.m. – 300 block Broadway, breaking and entering – occupied

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

8:27 a.m. – Broadway/N. Second, traffic stop

11:03 a.m. – Lake/N. 10th, traffic stop

11:23 a.m. – W. Main/N. Lincoln, traffic stop

11:24 a.m. – 1400 block Eagle, alarm-burglary/others

11:42 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop

11:47 a.m. – 400 block N. Front, found property

1:58 p.m. – 600 block Platt, malicious destruction of property

3:03 p.m. – S. Fifth/Cherry, traffic stop

4:03 p.m. – N. 17th/Eagle, traffic stop

8:14 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, obstruction of justice/warrant

8:51 p.m. – 1400 block N. 11th, fireworks

9:16 p.m. – 1700 block Oak, fireworks

9:39 p.m. – S. 11th/Michigan, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

10:07 p.m. – 1000 block Lake, fireworks

10:22 p.m. – 900 block Silverbrook, unwanted person

11:56 p.m. – 100 block S. Fourth, unwanted person

July 5

12:33 a.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, fireworks

12:38 a.m. – Regent/N. 12th, fireworks

12:43 a.m. – 400 block S. Fifth, malicious destruction of property

12:47 a.m. – N. 15th/Regent, traffic stop

12:58 a.m. – 400 block S. 11th, unwanted person

1:43 a.m. – 400 block N. Second, alarm-bank/business-hold up

3:20 a.m. – 800 block Brown, fireworks

5:40 a.m. – 900 block Silverbrook, larceny

6:14 a.m. – S. Third/Broadway, suspicious person

7:38 a.m. – 1500 block N. Fifth, disturbance

9:17 a.m. – 700 block Clay, motor vehicle theft

9:34 a.m. – 500 block Cedar, disturbance

10:28 a.m. – S. Lincoln/Emmons, traffic stop

10:28 a.m. – 500 block N. 17th, malicious destruction of property

12:42 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, unwanted person

1:20 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, civil dispute

1:55 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, traffic stop

2:47 p.m. – S. 11th, traffic stop

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

6:33 p.m. – 900 block Michigan, malicious destruction of property

8:13 p.m. – 500 block Howard, assault and battery

11:10 p.m. – Grant/Grand, traffic stop

11:14 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, disturbance

11:21 p.m. – Grant/N. Lincoln, traffic stop

11:55 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, disturbance

July 6

1:12 a.m. – Forest/Vann, fireworks

3:25 a.m. – Grant/Spruce, traffic stop

4:18 a.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop

4:41 a.m. – N. Fifth/Wur, traffic stop

7:43 a.m. – Maple/S. 11th, traffic stop

8:19 a.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, malicious destruction of property

8:41 a.m. – N. 15th/Howard, found property

11:45 a.m. – 400 block Grant, unwanted person

11:50 a.m. – E. Main/W. Main, animal

12:25 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic

1:13 p.m. – 600 block N. Front, disturbance

1:24 p.m. – 400 block N. Front, malicous destruction of property

1:57 p.m. – N. Third/Sycamore, traffic stop

2:04 p.m. – N. 11th/Lake, traffic stop

2:25 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan, N. Phillip, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

3:03 p.m. – 400 block W. Main, alarm-burglary/others

3:25 p.m. – 1600 block Lake, violation of controlled substance act

3:52 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, traffic stop

3:54 p.m. – River, trespass

5:20 p.m. – E. Main/N. Fifth, traffic

5:41 p.m. – 500 block Broadway, property destruction accident

6:25 p.m. – 300 block N> 17th, suspicious situation

7:14 p.m. – N. 17th/Ferry, obstruction of justice/warrant

8:07 p.m. – N. Fifth/Wurz, traffic stop

8:17 p.m. – 1100 block Silverbrook, fight

9:06 p.m. – 1400 block Oak, breaking and entering

9:41 p.m. – 1400 block Broadway, suspicious person

9:51 p.m. – N. 18th/Ferry, traffic stop

10:11 p.m. – 1100 block Lake, assault and battery

11:58 p.m. – 1300 block Broadway, resisting and obstructing police

July 7

2:19 a.m. – 1100 block N. 10th, fight

3:40 a.m. – 1800 block Terminal, alarm-burglary/others

5:06 a.m. – 300 block Woodruff, alarm-burglary/others

6:48 a.m. – 600 block N. 15th, noise

9:57 a.m. – 1600 block Lake, larceny

10:24 a.m. – 400 block N. Fifth, harassment

10:44 a.m. – 800 block Nieb, larceny

1:09 p.m. – Sycamore, suspicious person

1:10 p.m. – Lake/N. 15th, traffic stop

1:58 p.m. – 1100 block N. Sixth, weapons offense

3:35 p.m. – 700 block Poplar, disturbance

4:36 p.m. – 400 block N. Fifth, public peace/harassment

5:04 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, violation of controlled substance act

11:06 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, threat

11:09 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant