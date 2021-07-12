Birth announcement: Skrarek
Harmony Skrarek is the mother of a daughter, Hope Krarek, of Niles and Benton Harbor.
Hope was born July 7, 2021, at Spectrum Health Lakeland. She was 8 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Hope has three siblings, Melody Skrarek, 23, Symphony Skrarek, 18, and Sean Ashby.
Family includes maternal grandparent, Brandy Bryant, of Fair Play, Missouri, and paternal great-grandparent, Thomas Bryant, of Benton Harbor.
