Dowagiac man sentenced to prison following home invasion
CASSOPOLIS — A Dowagiac man is heading to prison after being sentenced Friday in Cass County Court.
JB Nunley Jr., 56, of Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to third-degree home invasion and was sentenced to two years six months to seven years, six months in prison. He has credit for no time served as he was on parole at the time of the incident. He must pay $2,048 in fines and costs.
The incident occurred April 5 at a home on Lakeshore Drive in Wayne Township. Police responded when a residential alarm went off and found Nunley inside the home.
Judge Herman noted that Nunley had been released from prison in 2020 after serving 14 years in prison. He also had served previous terms in prison for other crimes.
“You should be smart enough after spending 24 years behind bars to figure out you’re not a very good burglar and find another line of work,” the judge said. “You’ve spent 24 of the last 34 years in prison and for what. They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks but I will say stay out of people’s homes or you will keep going back to prison.”
In other sentencings:
- Nicole Marie Brant, 34, of Carberry Road in Niles, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to 18 months’ probation, credit for one day served and $2,148.. The incident occurred Dec. 28, 2020, when a vehicle she was riding in was stopped on Barron Lake Road in Howard Township.
- Richard Alan Florian, 33, of Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to attempted disarming the police and was sentenced to three years’ probation in the Swift and Sure program, completion of the Twin County program, credit for 63 days served and $548. The incident occurred April 12 when he tried to take an officer’s gun when he was being restrained at Lee Memorial Hospital.
- Caleb Jeremiah Hardcastle, 37, of Bertrand Road in Niles, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit larceny $1,000 to $20,000 and was sentenced to one-year probation, credit for one day served and $1,548 in fines and costs. The incident occurred Aug. 3, 2020, in Edwardsburg.
- Christopher James Harter, 35, of Union, pleaded guilty to delivery/manufacture of meth, possession of analogues, attempted carrying a concealed weapon and possession of meth and was sentenced to five years’ probation in the Swift and Sure program on the meth delivery charge and credit for 72 days served on the other charges. The three incidents occurred Aug. 30 and Sept. 3, 2020 and March 5, 2021 in the Edwardsburg area.
- John Rose III, 43, of Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to possession of meth as a habitual offender and was sentenced to 10 months in jail with credit for 180 days served and $1,548 in fines and costs. The incident occurred March 31 in Dowagiac. He also had a federal hold on him for absconding from parole on a bank robbery charge.
