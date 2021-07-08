July 8, 2021

Colleges name area students to honors lists

By Submitted

Published 11:08 am Thursday, July 8, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Recently, colleges across the state and country named students from Leader Publications’ coverage area to their honors lists.

Students to be recognized by their schools include:

  • Bereniz Sotelo, Alma Vazquez and Kaitlyn Zarycki, all of Niles, were named to the Saginaw Valley State University dean’s list. SVSU is located in Saginaw, Michigan.
  • Chase Sager, of Niles, was named to the SVSU president’s list.
  • Christopher Rudge, of Niles, was named to the dean’s list at John Carroll University, located in University Heights, Ohio.
  • Molly Cutter, Nicole Murphy and Katelyn Waldschmidt, all of Dowagiac, and Clair Bartz, Olivia Busk, Elise Karaman and Emily Oppman, all of Niles, were name to Saint Mary’s College’s dean’s list. Saint Mary’s is located in Notre Dame, Indiana.
  • Carly Greaves, of Niles, was named to the Manchester University dean’s list. Manchester University is located in North Manchester, Indiana.
Print Article

Berrien County

Family of man swept off St. Joseph pier donates equipment to Berrien County Sheriff’ Office

Berrien County

United Way launches online platform to engage public in advocating for change, announces success of year’s first advocacy effort

Giving

Niles church to host sixth Serve the City Saturday

Dowagiac

SMC announces Laura Odenwald as dance team volunteer coach

Cassopolis

Cassopolis to launch Rock the Block Summer Concert Series

News

Niles District Library kicks off virtual archaeology lecture series

Business

PHOTO STORY: Niles Homegrown Market hosts successful inaugural event

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: June 30-July 6

Dowagiac

Blue Dart Art to host second Art in The Park exhibition

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass District Library hosts Big Truck Day

Berrien County

Berrien County acting health officer gives optimistic COVID-19 update

Business

Cassopolis woman turns pandemic hobby into bakery business

Cass County

Cass Area Artists to host second Cass County Regional Gallery exhibit

News

Niles Township swears in fire chief

Buchanan

10-year-olds to host fundraiser for RAM

Cassopolis

Parent raises concerns about safety at Cassopolis Middle School

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Police Log: June 21-28

Berrien County

Area agencies see increase in traffic citations over the Fourth of July weekend

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 895,395 cases, 19,775 deaths

Dowagiac

Sister Lakes Fire Department’s Fourth of July Bigfoot Parade, BBQ fundraiser raises $12,000

Berrien County

New marketing reps prepared to help Berrien, Cass County advertisers

Business

Sunset Coast Provisions opens in Cassopolis

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Summer in the City Festival returns July 16-17

Cass County

Cass District Library hosts pillow craft workshop