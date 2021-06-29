Edwardsburg Public Schools votes to lower its debt levy

EDWARDSBURG — Edwardsburg Public Schools Board of Education voted Monday to once again lower its debt levy by .06 mils for the upcoming winter tax collection.

The school district has maintained its commitment to the community to decrease the debt levy whenever feasible, officials said. This year marks the 16th consecutive year that the district has lowered or maintained the levy.

“We appreciate the community’s support of our school system and the dedication of the Board of Education which has enabled us to reduce community homeowners’ costs,” said district representative Kim Slack.