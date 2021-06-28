June 28, 2021

Niles City Council unanimously approves second, larger cannabis festival

By Christina Clark

Published 7:11 pm Monday, June 28, 2021

NILES – A second, larger Niles Cannabis Festival was approved unanimously by the Niles City Council Monday evening, with contingencies written into the approval.

The application for a Niles Cannabis Festival on Sept. 25, 2021, was approved with the contingency that the Niles Public Safety Director determines that “all conditions and all rules are followed” for the first festival on July 31, 2021.

According to the city council report for the item, added to the agenda as an addendum, the event will be hosted by the same organizer as the July 31 event. Germaine Redding, chief executive officer of Michigan Cannabis Festival, is named as the applicant in the item.

The application requested the use of Riverfront Park south, near the French Dam, as a location for the festival.

“Requests include an attendance cap of 2,000, plus 100 workers/vendors, sole use of the park space the day of the festival, and closure of Bond Street with barricades,” the item read. “Redding will be responsible for all costs associated with the festival and all costs incurred by the city that are in addition to normal staffing and city activities.”

The event was added to the Monday night agenda to stay in compliance with the 90-day window the State of Michigan gives organizers and cities in the approval process by the Michigan Licensing and Regulatory Affairs office.

On April 26, the Niles City Council approved the first cannabis festival in a six to two vote. The first festival will have limited attendance of 500 individuals. During the approval process for the first event, contingencies of no parking along the roadway near the park were added, along with organizers providing security staff and expenses related to the event, including extra law enforcement officers and additional emergency personnel if needed. The organizers are also responsible for electric and water utilities, and any structure or turf damage to be repaired.

 

This is a developing story, and may be updated as more details become available.



News

