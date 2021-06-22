COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,582 cases, 19,662 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 13,924 COVID-19 cases and 269 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Cass County reported 4,801 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 6,675 cases and 117 deaths.
In total, Michigan has seen 893,582 COVID-19 cases and 19,662 related deaths. As of Friday, 60.8 percent of Michiganders had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state is aiming for 70 percent.
