I&M provides update on power outages

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN – Indiana Michigan Power updated its findings and estimated power restoration schedule at 1 p.m. on Monday.

The overnight storms took out thousands of customers’ power with downed powerlines and trees.

According to a release from I&M, more than 250 I&M employees and contractors were working to restore power in areas hit by the storms in northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan.

By 1 p.m., I&M crews had restored power to more than 14,000 customers. Approximately 13,500 customers remained without power at the time of the release. Over half of the 28,000 customers who had previously lost power had had it restored.

I&M crews have assessed damage from the storm, from heavy rain, lightning and strong wind gusts. I&M reported gusts up to 65 miles per hour caused damage across the region, including 15 broken poles, 49 individual spans of wire down and three damaged transformers.

I&M estimated restoration times for Michigan residents in the Benton Harbor area to be 90 percent restored by 11 p.m. Monday, and 90 percent of I&M customers in the Three Rivers and Buchanan areas to be restored by 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Indiana customers in the South Bend and Elkhart areas were expected to have power restored by I&M by 11 p.m. Tuesday.

As of 1 p.m., I&M customers in the Benton Harbor area still had approximately 450 customers without power. The Buchanan area had approximately 3,100 customers without power. The Three Rivers area had approximately 2,850 without power.

More information can be found at IndianaMichiganPower.com.