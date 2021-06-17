June 17, 2021

Monday night music coming to The NODE

By Christina Clark

Published 8:46 am Thursday, June 17, 2021

NILES – Monday night music and open mics are coming to The NODE.

A Facebook promotion for the event proclaims “Niles Open Air Open Stage.” Beginning Monday, June 21, Niles musician and Swift Cycle owner, David Rees, is teaming up with The Roadie Clinic to host Open Stage from 7 to 10 p.m. each week at The NODE.

The NODE, sitting at the corner of N. Second and W. Main streets in Niles, will be a gathering space for creatives of many mediums, Rees hopes.

“It has always been something I wanted to do,” Rees said. “You get to play, but it’s not just about you. You get to have other people, and it’s about how you curate a community.”

Hosting the event will allow Rees to play some of his own music, which he describes as “jazzy and folksy,” with a sound built with acoustic guitar, electric bass and some keyboard.

Rees credited Bryan Williams, owner of The Brass Eye, 205 N. Second St., Niles, with inspiring the idea and fostering the connections to put it together.

“It will be nice to have something more low-key and casual on a night when there is usually not much going on,” Rees said. “It will be a nice contrast.”

He said with downtown being quiet on Monday evenings, he hoped The Brass Eye would remain open while the open stage was being hosted.

Rees encouraged community members to bring their artwork, art supplies, poetry and music to the events to hang out with other creatives.

“All of the younger people who go down there do a lot of that sidewalk art,” Rees said. “I’ve been impressed with how much is going on the ground there. There is always something new.”

The Roadie Clinic’s Paul Klimson will be providing sound equipment to the event, according to Rees.

Print Article

Cass County

Cass County Tractor Pullers to host fundraiser for cancer patients

Berrien County

Spectrum Health, Beaumont Health take first step toward creating new health system

Cassopolis

Local law enforcement hosts Bike with a Cop event in Cassopolis

Cass County

As residents begin summer construction projects, county urges residents to take preventative steps against erosion

News

Local EAA chapter to host 34th pancake breakfast fly-in

News

Monday night music coming to The NODE

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 892,830 cases, 19,578 deaths

Dowagiac

Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce hosts ribbon tying ceremony for Diva’s Fashion and More

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: June 11-16

Edwardsburg

May, M-62 intersection to get new design

News

Niles history mural coming to downtown parking lot

Dowagiac

Lyons Reading Fund donates more than 400 books to Dowagiac Middle School students

News

Pucker Street Dam removal, Dowagiac River restoration near completion

Buchanan

Buchanan commission approves two beautification projects

Buchanan

Buchanan commission votes ‘no’ on ducks, reconsiders future with Niles chamber

Local Government

Niles City Council approves Riverfest, fireworks

Business

Open air market coming to The NODE beginning in July

Business

Ice cream shop opens on M-62 in Edwardsburg

Giving

Niles Burn Run returns this month for 20th ride

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 892,469 cases, 19,548 deaths

Dowagiac

SMC Board of Trustees adopts 2021-22 budgets

Berrien County

South Bend man gets prison for robbery of Niles business

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac Elks celebrate Flag Day

Edwardsburg

Motorcyclist injured in Edwardsburg crash