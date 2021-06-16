June 16, 2021

Marcella Charbonneau, of Lakeland, Florida

By Submitted

Published 4:39 pm Wednesday, June 16, 2021

March 30, 1928 — June 2, 2021

Marcella Bernice “Marcie” Charbonneau, 93, of Lakeland, Florida, formerly of Vandalia, Michigan, died peacefully Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began March 30, 1928, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, the oldest of four daughters born to Raymond and Corrine Lappan. She married Arthur Albert Charbonneau Sept. 1, 1962, in Detroit, Michigan. He survives.

Marcie was known to her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren as “MIMI” (French for grandma). She was always positive, fun loving, friendly with everyone she met and had a zest for life. Her regular routine included daily reading of the many Christian books she had accumulated. She leaned heavily on her faith. She credited her long, happy life to her faith, a great sense of humor, an indomitable positive attitude, and an occasional cold beer.

Marcella will be greatly missed by family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of more than 59 years, Arthur Charbonneau; one daughter, Cheryl Whiteman, of Port Charlotte, Florida; one son, Raymond (Martha) Royan, of Lakeland, Florida; four grandchildren, David (Jolie) Whiteman, of Linden, Michigan, Dr. Kristin (Shawn) Mende, of Marlboro, New York, Lisa Royan, of Lakeland, Florida, Mark (April) Royan, of Craftsbury, Vermont; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Charmaine Rau of Rochester, Michigan, Sheila (Charlie) Rhodes of Monroe, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Georgette Griffee.

Family and friends will gather Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. for a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 24832 US Highway 12 East, Edwardsburg, Michigan with calling at the church beginning one hour prior to Mass. Mrs. Charbonneau will be laid to rest in Mission Hills Memorial Gardens in Sumnerville, Michigan.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Marcella be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Michigan Great Lakes Chapter, 200 Turwill Lane, Suite 6, Kalamazoo, Michigan 49006.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

