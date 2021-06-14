Niles Police Log: June 2-9
June 2
1:04 a.m. – S. Third, violation of controlled substance act
3:11 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop
3:12 a.m. – Howard/N. Ninth, fire-structure
3:22 a.m. – 400 block Marmont, alarm-burglary/others
4:20 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, suspicious vehicle
5:31 a.m. – 600 block Platt, breaking and entering
8:19 a.m. – S. 17th/Tyler, obstruction of justice/warrant
10:21 a.m. – Silverbrook/S. 11th, traffic stop
10:49 a.m. – S. 14th/Silverbrook, traffic stop
11:43 a.m. – Lake/N. 17th, traffic stop
12:10 p.m. – 1600 block Huron, noise
12:15 p.m. – 500 block Cass, larceny
12:43 p.m. – 200 block E. Main, larceny
12:57 p.m. – N. 12th/Cass, traffic stop
4:01 p.m. – N. Second/E. Main, property destruction accident
4:10 p.m. – 400 block S. 11th, property destruction accident
4:35 p.m. – 500 block W. Main, found property
5:38 p.m. – 1300 Ferry, malicious destruction of property
6:22 p.m. – 400 N. Second, larceny
7:46 p.m. – N. Second/Ferry, traffic stop
8:29 p.m. – 2000 block N. Fifth, traffic stop
8:55 p.m. – 700 S. 11th, suspicious situation
9:49 p.m. – 1100 block N. 16th, suspicious situation
9:55 p.m. – 1600 block Huron, noise
June 3
12:12 a.m. – 600 block N. Seventh, domestic violence
4:25 a.m. – Grant/Grand, traffic stop
4:41 a.m. -300 block Woodruff, alarm-burglary/others
5:09 a.m. – Lake/N. 11th, traffic stop
9:46 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, unwanted person
10:16 a.m. – 700 block Oak, public peace/harassment
11:10 a.m. – N. 17th/Sycamore, traffic stop
11:18 a.m. – 700 block Broadway, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
12:47 p.m. – 500 block Woodrufff, obstruction of justice/warrant
1:16p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, arrest
1:52 p.m. – S. 15th/Silverbrook, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
2:37 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/Christiana, traffic stop
3:22 p.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop
4:04 p.m. – S. Fourth/Hickory, fireworks
5:25 p.m. – N. Fifth/Burns, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
6:22 p.m. – 400 block S. 11th, obstruction of justice/warrant
7:07 p.m. – 1300 block Silverbrook, disturbance
7:31 p.m. – Silverbrook/E. Main, property destruction accident
9:17 p.m. – 100 block E. Main, alarm-burglary/others
10:32 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others
10:51 p.m. – 1600 block Cherry, suspicious person
11:07 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, suspicious person/vehicle/situation
June 4
2:53 a.m. – E. Main/Cherry, traffic stop
4:55 a.m. – N. Seventh/Broadway, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
8:58 a.m. – 700 block S. 11th, traffic stop
9:04 a.m. – 1500 block Clarendon, malicious destruction of property
9:37 a.m. – 1100 block Howard, suspicious situation
9:43 a.m. – N. Seventh/Howard, motor vehicle theft
10:05 a.m. – 300 block N. 17th, weapons
11:09 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, VIN inspection
11:17 a.m. – 200 block S. St. Joseph, trespass
12 p.m. – 1500 block Cherry, attempt to locate
12:27 p.m. – 500 block N. Fifth, civil dispute
12:42 p.m. – 900 block N. Fourth, larceny
1:57 p.m. – W. Main/N. State, traffic stop
3:26 p.m. – 700 block Brown, larceny
3:43 p.m. – Michigan/S. Third, traffic stop
4:52 p.m. – S. Fourth, unwanted person
5:21 p.m. – S. Ninth/Cherry, traffic stop
5:36 p.m. – 1500 block Clarendon, harassment
6:02 p.m. – N. Lincoln, larceny
6:31 p.m. – Broadway/N. Second, suspicious situation
6:58 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, traffic stop
7:17 p.m. – N. Lincoln/First, traffic stop
7:44 p.m. – Union/N. Lincoln, traffic stop
8 p.m. – Grant/Grand, traffic stop
8:26 p.m. – 1600 block Michigan, assault and battery
9:16 p.m. – S. 11th/Marion, traffic stop
9:50 p.m. – S. Third/Michigan, traffic stop
10:02 p.m. – S. Third, traffic stop
10:55 p.m. – 300 block S. Fourth, missing person
11:54 p.m. – 800 block S. 13th, suspicious vehicle
June 5
12:05 a.m. – Wayne/N. 14th, traffic stop
12:06 a.m. – 1700 block Broadway, unwanted person
12:12 a.m. – 1100 block Regent, suspicious situation
12:46 a.m. – 700 block Oak, animal
1:49 a.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, noise
2:16 a.m. – Union/N. Lincoln, traffic stop
2:21 a.m. – Grant/N. Lincoln, traffic stop
2:27 a.m. – 400 block W. Main, alarm-burglary/others
2:31 a.m. – N. Fourth/Broadway, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
4:49 a.m. – Broadway/N. Fourth, traffic stop
6:43 a.m. – N. Fifth/Bruce, traffic stop
7:19 a.m. – Lake/N. 12th, traffic stop
8:03 a.m. – Lake/N. 17th, traffic stop
8:19 a.m. – N. 10th/Howard, traffic stop
8:53 a.m. – 1200 block N. Front, traffic stop
9:45 a.m. – 1100 block N. Front, abandoned vehicle
10:21 a.m. – 13th/Eastlake, animal
12:58 p.m. – 700 block Broadway, traffic stop
1:16 p.m. – N. Fourth/Broadway, traffic stop
1:28 p.m. – N. Ninth/E. Main, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle
3 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, traffic stop
3:19 p.m. – N. 13th/Cedar, traffic stop
3:20 p.m. – 1400 block S. 11th, traffic stop
4:45 p.m. – 400 block S. 11th, traffic stop
5:14 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, obstruction of justice/warrant
6:15 p.m. – S. 15th/Silverbrook, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
7:33 p.m. – Cass/N. Front, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
8:20 p.m. – N. Seventh/Vine, traffic stop
9:07 p.m. – 700 block Platt, found property
9:20 p.m. – E. Main/Michigan, traffics top
9:47 p.m. – N. Seventh/Ferry, traffics top
10:23 p.m. – S. 13th/Hickory, traffic stop
10:39 p.m. – S. 11th/Maple, traffics stop
11:02 p.m. – Union/N. Barrett, traffic stop
11:03 p.m. – S. Third/Bond, traffic stop
11:20 p.m. – Wayne/N. Seventh, traffic stop
11:33 p.m. – Grant/N. St. Joseph, traffic stop
11:41 p.m. – S. Third, traffic stop
11:44 p.m. – 500 block S. Fifth, noise
June 6
1:18 a.m. – Grant/N. St. Joseph, traffic stop
1:25 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest
2:29 a.m. – 1600 block Huron, animal
2:33 a.m. – 1300 block Bond, suspicious person
2:46 a.m. – 1300 block Bon, suspicious person
2:54 a.m. – Sycamore, suspicious person
3:18 a.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, traffic stop
6:20 a.m. – 1600 block Lake, malicious destruction of property
6:22 a.m. – 600 block Howard, larceny
6:45 a.m. – 700 block S. 11th, traffic stop
8:36 a.m. – 100 block French, littering
10:58 a.m. – N. Eighth/Lake, traffic stop
11:41 a.m. – 200 block N. 14th, larceny
1:41 p.m. – 300 block Broadway, missing person
1:51 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, trespass
1:55 p.m. – 400 block S. Fourth, missing person
2:20 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justice/warrant
3:30 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop
3:58 p.m. – 1100 block Marion, traffic stop
4:37 p.m. – N. Fifth/Arnold, traffic stop
6:23 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, unwanted person
6:48 p.m. – 1400 block S. 11th, traffic
6:52 p.m. – N. Ninth/Regent, traffic stop
7:13 p.m. – N. Front/Cass, suspicious person
7:15 p.m. – N. Sixth/Ferry, suspicious person
7:29 p.m. – N. Front/Cass, traffic stop
7:36 p.m. – S. 11th/Marion, traffic stop
7:41 p.m. – 1500 block N. 12th, disturbance
7:45 p.m. – N. Sixth/Sycamore, attempt to locate
7:51 p.m. – N. Ninth/Cass, traffic stop
7:53 p.m. – E. Main, threat
7:54 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, obstruction of justice/warrant
8:59 p.m. – N. St. Joseph, transport
8:07 p.m. – E. Main, suspicious person
10:55 p.m. – N. 14th/Lake, obstruction of justice/warrant
11:34 p.m. – S. 11th/Fort, traffic stop
June 7
1:23 a.m. – 300 block N. Fifth, assault and battery
6:08 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, obstruction of justice/warrant
7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
8:16 a.m. – 600 block N. Front, fraud
8:27 a.m. – S. Third, malicious destruction of property
12:47 p.m. – N. Second/Broadway, property destruction accident
1:08 p.m. – 1400 block Eagle, disturbance
1:53 p.m. – 400 block E. Main, malicious destruction of property
5:55 p.m. – N. Front/Sycamore, traffic stop
5:58 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
7:12 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
7:37 p.m. – 700 block Oak, suspicious situation
7:56 p.m. – 1700 block Oak, suspicious situation
8:54 p.m. – Grant/N. Lincoln, traffic stop
9:13 p.m. – 1400 block N. Fifth, obstruction of justice/warrant
9:31 p.m. – 600 block N. Seventh, hit and run/operating while intoxicatd/driving while license suspended
10:19 p.m. – 100 block Silverbrook, noise
10:33 p.m. – S. 15th/Silverbrook, weapons offense
10:36 p.m. – 1600 block Huron, noise
June 8
2:35 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, unwanted person
4:40 a.m. – Niles-Buchanan/Christiana, traffic stop
5:58 a.m. – 600 block Platt, unwanted person
7:45 a.m. – 300 block S. Fourth, assault and battery
9:12 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justice/warrant
9:28 a.m. – S. 13th/Silverbrook, traffic stop
11:25 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justice/warrant
11:41 a.m. – Tyler, malicious destruction of property
12:22 p.m. – S. 17th/Miller, traffic stop
12:42 p.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, traffic stop
12:46 p.m. – S. 15th/Silverbrook, traffic stop
1:02 p.m. – S. 11th/Silverbrook, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
1:02 p.m. – N. Fifth/Lake, traffic stop
1:18 p.m. – Oak/S. 19th, traffic stop
1:18 p.m. – 700 block Regent, suspicious person
1:52 p.m. – 1600 block Cass, fraud
2:04 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/Christiana, traffic stop
2:20 p.m. – N. Third/Broadway, traffic stop
3:45 p.m. – N. Second/Sycamore, traffic stop
3:52 p.m. – N. Seventh, larceny
4:16 p.m. – N. Second/Wayne, traffic stop
4:32 p.m. – N. Front/E. Main, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
5:32 p.m. – 1200 block Bybee, larceny
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
6:40 p.m. – S. 15th/Inner, traffic stop
6:59 p.m. – N. Fifth/Pokagon, traffic stop
7:31 p.m. – River/Phoenix, traffic stop
7:34 p.m. – 1400 block Merrifield, assault and battery
7:35 p.m. – N. Front/Wayne, traffic stop
8:47 p.m. – N. 11th/Broadway, traffic stop
9:49 p.m. – 200 block N. 11th, suspicious situation
10:37 p.m. – 1500 block Cherry, noise
10:49 p.m. – N. Fifth/Cedar, disturbance
11:22 p.m. – S. 17th/E. Main, traffic stop
June 9
1:38 a.m. – Grant/N. State, traffic
4:04 a.m. – E. Main/N. Seventh, traffic stop
4:38 a.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop
6:50 a.m. – N. St. Joseph, abandoned vehicle
7:23 a.m. – Oak/S. 13th, traffic stop
7:53 a.m. – 1200 block N. Front, traffic stop
8:03 a.m. – Wayne/N. 11th, traffic stop
8:07 a.m. – 900 block N. Front, traffic stop
8:16 a.m. – 900 block N. Front, traffic stop
8:30 a.m. – 900 block N. Front, traffic stop
8:46 a.m. – 1200 block N. Front, traffic stop
9:58 a.m. – 500 block Cass, animal
10:35 a.m. – 500 block Dey, traffic stop
11:02 a.m. – 200 block Cass, larceny
11:40 a.m. – N. Fifth/Pucker, traffic stop
12:18 p.m. – 700 block Broadway, found property
12:34 p.m. – 1300 block Sheridan, larceny
1:55 p.m. – 500 block Cedar, assault and battery
2:40 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, VIN inspection
3:02 p.m. – 300 block N. Fifth, assault and battery
4:42 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, missing person
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
7:35 p.m. – 400 block N. Front, assault and battery
8:15 p.m. – 600 block N. Front, weapons
9:06 p.m. – 1600 block Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
9:35 p.m. – Broadway/N. Seventh, traffic stop
9:58 p.m. – N. Fifth/Pokagon, traffic stop
10:11 p.m. – Michigan/S. 17th, traffic stop
11:49 p.m. – 1300 block Broadway, suspicious vehicle
11:51 p.m. – S. 16th/Superior, traffic stop
