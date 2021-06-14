David DeLor Shufelt, of Niles

April 5, 1944 — June 2, 2021

David DeLor Shufelt, 77, of Niles, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center of Mishawaka, Indiana.

He was born April 5, 1944, in Detroit, to the late Wayne DeLor and Josie L. Shufelt. On Jan. 15, 1966, he married Nancy Kaye Geminder in South Bend, Indiana. He was a U.S. Army veteran. David owned and operated DNS Design. He was fire chief of Morris Farms Fire Department. He was an avid Detroit Lions fan. David loved fishing, antique cars, playing cards, snowmobiling, and spending time with his grandsons.

David is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nancy; son, David (Melissa) DeLor Shufelt Jr; daughters, Carrie (Eugene) Hall, Karla (Kyle) Mullen; sister, Amy (Steve) Monroe; grandchildren, Derek R. Shufelt, David M. Shufelt, Alec D. Shufelt, and Jacob A. Shufelt.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Josie; son, Joseph E. Shufelt; brother, Dennis Shufelt; and sister, Delcie Holley.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at hovenfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make monetary donations to Hope Community Church.