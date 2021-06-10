Clayton Mason named CFO of Four Winds Casinos

NEW BUFFALO — A local business organization recently announced a change in leadership.

Clayton Mason has been named Chief Financial Officer for The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds Casinos.

Mason succeeds Daniel Weindruch, who is retiring.

Mason joined Four Winds Casinos in 2007 and during his tenure he has held successive roles including Labor Analyst, Director of Planning and Analysis, Director of Database Marketing, Director of Strategic Marketing, Vice President of Database and Analytics and most recently, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Analytics. He holds an M.B.A. and a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Indiana University.

“On behalf of the Pokagon Gaming Authority, I would like to thank Daniel Weindruch for his 14 years of service as CFO of our Four Winds Casinos,” said Matthew Wesaw, Tribal Chairman of the Pokagon Band and CEO of the Pokagon Gaming Authority. “We appreciate his hard work and dedication as he helped us grow our gaming enterprise to four casinos across two states. I am also very pleased that Clayton Mason will assume the role of CFO. Clay is also a long-time member of our casino operations team, who like Dan has been with us from the beginning, and his knowledge and experience with the inner workings of our organization will provide him with the necessary perspective and insight to fulfill the role.”

Mason is grateful for the appointment and is looking forward to the opportunity.

“It is a tremendous honor to be named CFO of Four Winds Casinos,” Mason said. “I want to thank Chairman Wesaw and the Pokagon Gaming Authority for their confidence in my ability to serve on the casino operations team in this capacity. I would also like to thank Frank Freedman, Dan Weindruch, and everyone on the Four Winds team for their support and guidance in helping me prepare for this role. I wish Dan Weindruch well in his retirement, and I am looking forward to continuing my tenure and serving the Pokagon Band and the employees of Four Winds for years to come.”