June 10, 2021

Information Sign Against Street

Bell Road under construction Friday, Saturday

By Staff Report

Published 2:16 pm Thursday, June 10, 2021

NILES TOWNSHIP – Road construction will continue on Bell Road, between M-51 and Third Street, in Niles township on Friday, June 11 and Saturday, June 12.

Milling will take place on Friday, with paving scheduled for Saturday.

According to the Berrien County Road Department, businesses on the corner of Bell Road and M-51 will have entrances blocked off on Bell Road during construction. Access will be open at entrances off of M-51.

Detours for Bell Road will be M-51 to Fulkerson Road to Third Street.

