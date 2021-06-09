June 9, 2021

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: May 31-June 7

May 31

12:09 a.m. – M-62, property check

12:10 a.m. – M-62/Gateway, traffic stop

12:11 a.m. – M-62, property check

12:28 a.m. – Oak/Redfield, general assist

1:19 a.m. – Church/Cass, traffic stop

1:38 a.m. – Garver Lake/Kenneth, drive while license suspended

5:43 a.m. – US-12/M-62, traffic stop

4:59 p.m. – Cherry/Elkhart, traffic stop

7:18 p.m. – M-62/Hess, traffic stop

8:36 p.m. – Christiann Creek, traffic stop

9:04 p.m. – May/Conrad, traffic stop

9:28 p.m. – M-62, fight

11:19 p.m. – M-62/US-12, traffic stop

11:41 p.m. – Redfield/Elkhart, drug violation

 

June 1

2:59 a.m. – M-62, property check

2:59 a.m. – US-12, property check

3:00 a.m. – M-62, property check

3:00 a.m. – Rolen, property check

3:01 a.m. – M-62, property check

3:01 a.m. – M-62, property check

3:24 a.m. – US-12/Adamsville, traffic stop

4:54 a.m. – US-12/Adamsville, traffic stop

7:05 a.m. – May/M-62, personal injury accident

8:05 a.m. – Adamsville/US-12, traffic stop

9:15 a.m. – North Shore, threats complaint

11:24 a.m. – Adamsville/Redfield, traffic stop

11:54 a.m. – State Line, fraudulent activity

12:00 p.m. – Driftwood, fraudulent activity

2:43 p.m. – Adamsville, traffic stop

2:57 p.m. – Redfield/Ebersole, traffic stop

3:53 p.m. – May/Maple, no operators license

4:07 p.m. – Elkhart, general complaint

4:29 p.m. – Cass/Hamilton, drive while license suspended

4:54 p.m. – Garver Lake/US-12, personal injury accident

6:55 p.m. – M-62/Elkhart, chase pursuit

7:39 p.m. – Dailey/Curtis, weapon offense

9:01 p.m. – Fillmore/Oak, blight ordinance violation

9:56 p.m. – North Shore, suspicious situation

10:24 p.m. – South Shore, property check

10:25 p.m. – Avenue, property check

11:07 p.m. – Elkhart/Cass, traffic stop

June 2

12:29 a.m. – Elkhart/Cass, traffic stop

1:12 a.m. – Redfield/Adamsville, motorist assist

1:51 a.m. – US-12/Conrad, traffic stop

3:30 a.m. – Kraus/Max, traffic stop

3:43 a.m. – US-12, property check

3:43 a.m. – M-62, property check

3:44 a.m. – M-62, property check

3:44 a.m. – US-12, property check

3:44 a.m. – Section, property check

3:45 a.m. – Max, property check

5:22 a.m. – US-12, suspicious vehicle

5:33 a.m. – M-62/May, traffic stop

1:07 p.m. – Dawn, suspicious vehicle

1:18 p.m. – Lake View, alarm residential

1:25 p.m. – Garver, parking complaint

2:19 p.m. – M-62, follow up

3:38 p.m. – Dailey/Curtis, traffic stop

3:58 p.m. – Cass/Hamilton, traffic stop

5:31 p.m. – Barber, dog complaint

6:18 p.m. – M-62, property check

8:32 p.m. – North Shore, suspicious vehicle

8:52 p.m. – US-12, business alarm

9:30 p.m. – US-12, property check

10:42 p.m. – M-62, traffic stop

10:47 p.m. – Gateway/Elkhart, traffic stop

 

June 3

12:06 a.m. – Sherman, suspicious person

10:51 a.m. – US-12, fraudulent activity

2:49 p.m. – Turpin/Robinson, malicious destruction of property

6:33 p.m. – Redfield/M-62, traffic stop

7:08 p.m. – US-12/Island, traffic stop

8:31 p.m. – M-62, business alarm

8:44 p.m. – M-62, traffic stop

9:50 p.m. – Elkhart/Redfield, traffic stop

10:37 p.m. – Redfield/Adamsville, property check

10:40 p.m. – US-12, property check

11:05 p.m. – South Shore/Eagle Lake, traffic stop

 

June 4

3:42 a.m. – North Shore, suspicious situation

4:43 a.m. – Conrad, suspicious vehicle

7:20 a.m. – US-12/Eagle Lake, traffic stop

9:14 a.m. – M-62, property damage accident

9:49 a.m. – Maple, follow up

10:42 a.m. – US-12, driving complaint

11:00 a.m. – Elkhart, suspicious situation

12:08 p.m. – Redfield/Ebersole, traffic stop

12:15 p.m. – Elkhart, suspicious situation

3:03 p.m. – Redfield/Adamsville, traffic stop

3:59 p.m. – M-62, property damage accident

4:05 p.m. – Eagle Lake, property check

5:47 p.m. – North Shore, general assist

7:11 p.m. – Elkhart/M-62, traffic stop

7:46 p.m. – Jill/Elkhart, traffic stop

7:51 p.m. – US-12/Claire, traffic stop

8:04 p.m. – Meadowview/Elkhart, traffic stop

8:15 p.m. – Elkhart/Jill, traffic stop

8:36 p.m. – US-12, property check

9:41 p.m. – Maple, suspicious situation

9:46 p.m. – Dailey/Curtis, traffic stop

10:17 p.m. – M-62, traffic stop

11:01 p.m. – North Shore, public peace

11:48 p.m. – M-62/Redfield, warrant check

 

June 5

2:52 a.m. – Redfield/Sherman, chase pursuit

3:08 a.m. – Redfield/Adamsville, property check

3:25 a.m. – Elkhart/Redfield, traffic stop

5:15 a.m. – M-62, property check

5:16 a.m. – Rolen, property check

5:16 a.m. – Lake, property check

5:16 a.m. – US-12, property check

5:16 a.m. – M-62, property check

10:29 a.m. – Lane, motor vehicle theft

12:46 p.m. – Redfield, property damage accident

12:46 p.m. – Hess, breaking and entering

1:48 p.m. – Hamilton, trespassing complaint

2:34 p.m. – South Shore, marine complaint

3:10 p.m. – Eagle Lake, marine complaint

4:11 p.m. – South Shore/US-12, parking complaint

4:19 p.m. – South Shore, parking complaint

4:32 p.m. – South Shore/US-12, parking complaint

4:55 p.m. – Eagle Lake, parking complaint

6:15 p.m. – Elkhart, 911 hang up

7:03 p.m. – North Shore/Lawndale, traffic stop

8:22 p.m. – Adamsville/Redfield, traffic stop

8:25 p.m. – M-62/May, traffic stop

8:43 p.m. – Eagle Lake, property check

8:49 p.m. – US-12/Red Pine, traffic stop

8:52 p.m. – Redfield/Brande Creek, operating while intoxicated

10:04 p.m. – Beach, fireworks complaint

10:28 p.m. – Knottingham/Haley, property check

10:41 p.m. – May/Elkhart, traffic stop

10:43 p.m. – US-12, suspicious vehicle

11:58 p.m. – US-12/Conrad, dog complaint

 

June 6

12:43 a.m. – Redfield/Sunrise, traffic stop

12:54 a.m. – Redfield/Adamsville, traffic stop

1:16 a.m. – Adamsville, traffic stop

1:28 a.m. – Sunrise, public peace

2:05 a.m. – North Shore/Cora, traffic stop

3:18 a.m. – M-62, property check

3:18 a.m. – M-62, property check

3:19 a.m. – Village Heights, property check

3:19 a.m. – M-62, property check

3:19 a.m. – North Shore, property check

3:20 a.m. – Section, property check

3:44 a.m. – US-12, general assist

5:43 a.m. – Christiana Lake, alarm residential

7:46 a.m. – US-12, business alarm

8:42 a.m. – Meadowview, assault

11:21 a.m. – US-12/Cody, traffic stop

11:50 a.m. – Cedar, alarm residential

2:02 p.m. – Eagle Lake, blight ordinance violation

2:40 p.m. – Cassopolis/Redfield, suspicious situation

2:42 p.m. – Eagle Lake, parking complaint

6:18 p.m. – M-62/May, motorist assist

6:27 p.m. – Redfield/State Line, traffic stop

8:58 p.m. – M-62/US-12, traffic stop

9:52 p.m. – Elkhart/M-62, general assist

9:54 p.m. – M-62/Hess, traffic stop

10:05 p.m. – Elkhart/Gateway, driving while license suspended

10:52 p.m. – Elkhart/Redfield, traffic stop

11:40 p.m. – M-62, suspicious vehicle

11:56 p.m. – Meadow/Redfield, traffic stop

 

June 7

2:58 a.m. – Village Heights, property check

2:58 a.m. – Fox Crossing, property check

2:58 a.m. – M-62, property check

2:59 a.m. – Dailey, property check

2:59 a.m. – M-62, property check

2:59 a.m. – M-62, property check

3:14 a.m. – Eagle Lake, drug violation

3:46 a.m. – North Shore, traffic stop

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

