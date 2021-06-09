Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: May 31-June 7
May 31
12:09 a.m. – M-62, property check
12:10 a.m. – M-62/Gateway, traffic stop
12:11 a.m. – M-62, property check
12:28 a.m. – Oak/Redfield, general assist
1:19 a.m. – Church/Cass, traffic stop
1:38 a.m. – Garver Lake/Kenneth, drive while license suspended
5:43 a.m. – US-12/M-62, traffic stop
4:59 p.m. – Cherry/Elkhart, traffic stop
7:18 p.m. – M-62/Hess, traffic stop
8:36 p.m. – Christiann Creek, traffic stop
9:04 p.m. – May/Conrad, traffic stop
9:28 p.m. – M-62, fight
11:19 p.m. – M-62/US-12, traffic stop
11:41 p.m. – Redfield/Elkhart, drug violation
June 1
2:59 a.m. – M-62, property check
2:59 a.m. – US-12, property check
3:00 a.m. – M-62, property check
3:00 a.m. – Rolen, property check
3:01 a.m. – M-62, property check
3:01 a.m. – M-62, property check
3:24 a.m. – US-12/Adamsville, traffic stop
4:54 a.m. – US-12/Adamsville, traffic stop
7:05 a.m. – May/M-62, personal injury accident
8:05 a.m. – Adamsville/US-12, traffic stop
9:15 a.m. – North Shore, threats complaint
11:24 a.m. – Adamsville/Redfield, traffic stop
11:54 a.m. – State Line, fraudulent activity
12:00 p.m. – Driftwood, fraudulent activity
2:43 p.m. – Adamsville, traffic stop
2:57 p.m. – Redfield/Ebersole, traffic stop
3:53 p.m. – May/Maple, no operators license
4:07 p.m. – Elkhart, general complaint
4:29 p.m. – Cass/Hamilton, drive while license suspended
4:54 p.m. – Garver Lake/US-12, personal injury accident
6:55 p.m. – M-62/Elkhart, chase pursuit
7:39 p.m. – Dailey/Curtis, weapon offense
9:01 p.m. – Fillmore/Oak, blight ordinance violation
9:56 p.m. – North Shore, suspicious situation
10:24 p.m. – South Shore, property check
10:25 p.m. – Avenue, property check
11:07 p.m. – Elkhart/Cass, traffic stop
June 2
12:29 a.m. – Elkhart/Cass, traffic stop
1:12 a.m. – Redfield/Adamsville, motorist assist
1:51 a.m. – US-12/Conrad, traffic stop
3:30 a.m. – Kraus/Max, traffic stop
3:43 a.m. – US-12, property check
3:43 a.m. – M-62, property check
3:44 a.m. – M-62, property check
3:44 a.m. – US-12, property check
3:44 a.m. – Section, property check
3:45 a.m. – Max, property check
5:22 a.m. – US-12, suspicious vehicle
5:33 a.m. – M-62/May, traffic stop
1:07 p.m. – Dawn, suspicious vehicle
1:18 p.m. – Lake View, alarm residential
1:25 p.m. – Garver, parking complaint
2:19 p.m. – M-62, follow up
3:38 p.m. – Dailey/Curtis, traffic stop
3:58 p.m. – Cass/Hamilton, traffic stop
5:31 p.m. – Barber, dog complaint
6:18 p.m. – M-62, property check
8:32 p.m. – North Shore, suspicious vehicle
8:52 p.m. – US-12, business alarm
9:30 p.m. – US-12, property check
10:42 p.m. – M-62, traffic stop
10:47 p.m. – Gateway/Elkhart, traffic stop
June 3
12:06 a.m. – Sherman, suspicious person
10:51 a.m. – US-12, fraudulent activity
2:49 p.m. – Turpin/Robinson, malicious destruction of property
6:33 p.m. – Redfield/M-62, traffic stop
7:08 p.m. – US-12/Island, traffic stop
8:31 p.m. – M-62, business alarm
8:44 p.m. – M-62, traffic stop
9:50 p.m. – Elkhart/Redfield, traffic stop
10:37 p.m. – Redfield/Adamsville, property check
10:40 p.m. – US-12, property check
11:05 p.m. – South Shore/Eagle Lake, traffic stop
June 4
3:42 a.m. – North Shore, suspicious situation
4:43 a.m. – Conrad, suspicious vehicle
7:20 a.m. – US-12/Eagle Lake, traffic stop
9:14 a.m. – M-62, property damage accident
9:49 a.m. – Maple, follow up
10:42 a.m. – US-12, driving complaint
11:00 a.m. – Elkhart, suspicious situation
12:08 p.m. – Redfield/Ebersole, traffic stop
12:15 p.m. – Elkhart, suspicious situation
3:03 p.m. – Redfield/Adamsville, traffic stop
3:59 p.m. – M-62, property damage accident
4:05 p.m. – Eagle Lake, property check
5:47 p.m. – North Shore, general assist
7:11 p.m. – Elkhart/M-62, traffic stop
7:46 p.m. – Jill/Elkhart, traffic stop
7:51 p.m. – US-12/Claire, traffic stop
8:04 p.m. – Meadowview/Elkhart, traffic stop
8:15 p.m. – Elkhart/Jill, traffic stop
8:36 p.m. – US-12, property check
9:41 p.m. – Maple, suspicious situation
9:46 p.m. – Dailey/Curtis, traffic stop
10:17 p.m. – M-62, traffic stop
11:01 p.m. – North Shore, public peace
11:48 p.m. – M-62/Redfield, warrant check
June 5
2:52 a.m. – Redfield/Sherman, chase pursuit
3:08 a.m. – Redfield/Adamsville, property check
3:25 a.m. – Elkhart/Redfield, traffic stop
5:15 a.m. – M-62, property check
5:16 a.m. – Rolen, property check
5:16 a.m. – Lake, property check
5:16 a.m. – US-12, property check
5:16 a.m. – M-62, property check
10:29 a.m. – Lane, motor vehicle theft
12:46 p.m. – Redfield, property damage accident
12:46 p.m. – Hess, breaking and entering
1:48 p.m. – Hamilton, trespassing complaint
2:34 p.m. – South Shore, marine complaint
3:10 p.m. – Eagle Lake, marine complaint
4:11 p.m. – South Shore/US-12, parking complaint
4:19 p.m. – South Shore, parking complaint
4:32 p.m. – South Shore/US-12, parking complaint
4:55 p.m. – Eagle Lake, parking complaint
6:15 p.m. – Elkhart, 911 hang up
7:03 p.m. – North Shore/Lawndale, traffic stop
8:22 p.m. – Adamsville/Redfield, traffic stop
8:25 p.m. – M-62/May, traffic stop
8:43 p.m. – Eagle Lake, property check
8:49 p.m. – US-12/Red Pine, traffic stop
8:52 p.m. – Redfield/Brande Creek, operating while intoxicated
10:04 p.m. – Beach, fireworks complaint
10:28 p.m. – Knottingham/Haley, property check
10:41 p.m. – May/Elkhart, traffic stop
10:43 p.m. – US-12, suspicious vehicle
11:58 p.m. – US-12/Conrad, dog complaint
June 6
12:43 a.m. – Redfield/Sunrise, traffic stop
12:54 a.m. – Redfield/Adamsville, traffic stop
1:16 a.m. – Adamsville, traffic stop
1:28 a.m. – Sunrise, public peace
2:05 a.m. – North Shore/Cora, traffic stop
3:18 a.m. – M-62, property check
3:18 a.m. – M-62, property check
3:19 a.m. – Village Heights, property check
3:19 a.m. – M-62, property check
3:19 a.m. – North Shore, property check
3:20 a.m. – Section, property check
3:44 a.m. – US-12, general assist
5:43 a.m. – Christiana Lake, alarm residential
7:46 a.m. – US-12, business alarm
8:42 a.m. – Meadowview, assault
11:21 a.m. – US-12/Cody, traffic stop
11:50 a.m. – Cedar, alarm residential
2:02 p.m. – Eagle Lake, blight ordinance violation
2:40 p.m. – Cassopolis/Redfield, suspicious situation
2:42 p.m. – Eagle Lake, parking complaint
6:18 p.m. – M-62/May, motorist assist
6:27 p.m. – Redfield/State Line, traffic stop
8:58 p.m. – M-62/US-12, traffic stop
9:52 p.m. – Elkhart/M-62, general assist
9:54 p.m. – M-62/Hess, traffic stop
10:05 p.m. – Elkhart/Gateway, driving while license suspended
10:52 p.m. – Elkhart/Redfield, traffic stop
11:40 p.m. – M-62, suspicious vehicle
11:56 p.m. – Meadow/Redfield, traffic stop
June 7
2:58 a.m. – Village Heights, property check
2:58 a.m. – Fox Crossing, property check
2:58 a.m. – M-62, property check
2:59 a.m. – Dailey, property check
2:59 a.m. – M-62, property check
2:59 a.m. – M-62, property check
3:14 a.m. – Eagle Lake, drug violation
3:46 a.m. – North Shore, traffic stop
