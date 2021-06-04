LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks for the support

The members of the Town & Country Garden Club would like to thank the Dowagiac community for their support of our recent plant sale. Proceeds from this fundraiser allow us to undertake many service activities in the community.

On Sunday, May 23, our club members gathered for our spring planting of the 36 downtown pots, along Front Street, Commercial Street and at the train depot, done in partnership with the city of Dowagiac. Other efforts include: the fall and winter plantings of the pots; planting and the summer maintenance of the Blue Star Memorial at Riverside Cemetery; establishing the crocus gardens at the corner of E. Division and W. Railroad streets; and, decorating of the interior city hall Christmas tree. We also clean and maintain the Beckwith Theatre garden, which is at the entry way to the Commercial Street corridor, and perform 3 times per year the clean-up of a 2-mile stretch on M-62 West, under the state of Michigan’s Adopt-A-Highway.

This fundraiser also allows us to give back to the community through donations and support to other community service organizations.

We are always looking at ways to grow. The club welcomes new members. Those interested should check out our Facebook page, or contact Cathy Daniels at (269) 357-4025.

Cathy Daniels

Dowagiac