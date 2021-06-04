June 5, 2021

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks for the support

By Submitted

Published 2:18 pm Friday, June 4, 2021

The members of the Town & Country Garden Club would like to thank the Dowagiac community for their support of our recent plant sale.  Proceeds from this fundraiser allow us to undertake many service activities in the community.

On Sunday, May 23, our club members gathered for our spring planting of the 36 downtown pots, along Front Street, Commercial Street and at the train depot, done in partnership with the city of Dowagiac. Other efforts include: the fall and winter plantings of the pots; planting and the summer maintenance of the Blue Star Memorial at Riverside Cemetery; establishing the crocus gardens at the corner of E. Division and W. Railroad streets; and, decorating of the interior city hall Christmas tree.  We also clean and maintain the Beckwith Theatre garden, which is at the entry way to the Commercial Street corridor, and perform 3 times per year the clean-up of a 2-mile stretch on M-62 West, under the state of Michigan’s Adopt-A-Highway.

This fundraiser also allows us to give back to the community through donations and support to other community service organizations.

We are always looking at ways to grow. The club welcomes new members.  Those interested should check out our Facebook page, or contact Cathy Daniels at (269) 357-4025.

Cathy Daniels

Dowagiac

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Two sentenced to probation on drug charges

Cass County

Area residents sentenced for reckless, drunk driving

Business

Dowagiac accounting firm relocates to former Huntington Bank building

Berrien County

Berrien County Board of Commissioners to return to in person meetings

Berrien County

ATL Federal Credit Union, Honor Credit Union partner

Cass County

100 Women Who Care donates to area organizations

Cass County

Board of Commissioners opposes Secretary of State changes

News

PHOTO STORY: Live music draws crowds to downtown Niles’ Third Thursday

Dowagiac

Outgoing Dowagiac Rotary Club president reflects on term

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Fire Department celebrates training graduates

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Brandywine Education

Brandywine grad released by WWE

Cass County

LADD donates to Cass County Medical Care Facility

Education

EHS names Top 10 graduating seniors

Cass County

Cass County jury trials to restart

Berrien County

United Way relaunches 21-Day Equity Challenge in honor of Juneteenth

News

Fireworks show set for July 2 in Niles

Dowagiac

Dowagiac marching band honors fallen alumnus with Memorial Day performance

News

Spectrum Health Lakeland hospitals earn maternity care honors

Business

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac’s Farm & Artisan Market kicks off summer season

Brandywine Education

Brandywine student painting places top 30 in nationwide competition

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 889,001 cases, 19,176 deaths

News

Niles native topic for New Buffalo Friends of the Library presentation

Dowagiac

Dowagiac’s Summer in the City Festival returns July 16-17