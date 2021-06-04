Dowagiac accounting firm relocates to former Huntington Bank building

DOWAGIAC — There’s a new business on the block in downtown Dowagiac, and it is taking root in one of the area’s most recognizable buildings.

Kalamazoo-based accounting firm Jansen Valk Thompson Reahm PC has relocated its Dowagiac office to 205 Commercial St. and is open for business.

The full-service Certified Public Accountant firm assists clients with a wide variety of services ranging from bookkeeping, accounting, payroll, tax planning, audits and more.

According to JVTR managing partner Jim Valk, the firm learned in February that its location at 58151 Park Pl. was being sold by the building’s owner. After reaching out to the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce and the City of Dowagiac, the firm learned of the Commercial Street building and thought it would be a great fit.

“They’ve been outstanding partners in this situation,” Valk said. “They’ve connected us with all sorts of people. This is exciting for the firm. We’re very excited to be in downtown Dowagiac and we think we’ll get some good visibility there.”

The Commercial Street building was the site of the former Huntington Bank, which closed its doors in 2017. Before that, the building was also once home to Community State Bank, which was founded in 1961.

“This is really huge on a number of counts,” said Dowagiac City Manager Kevin Anderson. “That whole section of downtown on Commercial Street where redevelopment has been occurring has just been a real boon for the downtown, with what the [Dowagiac District Library] has done with renovations and what the city did with its streetscape and parking area project, it has all been really good. We knew we had the Huntington Bank building to work with and we could not be more pleased to see this local accounting firm move in. They are an excellent firm with an excellent history that has lots of clients in the area and that’s the kind of service that could be anywhere.”

“For them to choose to remain here in the community, in downtown, and make an investment in it is a tremendous statement for our downtown, and we are just very very pleased that they’ve made that choice. They’ll do a great job, and we know they’ll take care of the property well and and know they’ll be successful.”

Valk said the firm is working on renovating the inside of the facility and believes the new location will allow the firm to better serve its clients.

“In our old location, we really weren’t able to build much of a name recognition or brand,” he said. “We have clients downtown, so this allows us to service clients easier. This building is right next to the library and across the street from the post office. It is in close proximity to eating facilities, which allows us to meet with clients over lunch or coffee.”