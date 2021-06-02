June 2, 2021

State senator presents Sister Lakes shop with Small Business of the month award

By Submitted

Published 12:15 pm Wednesday, June 2, 2021

LANSING — State Sen. Kim LaSata on Tuesday announced JD’s Marina, of Watervliet and Sister Lakes, to be the next recipient of her Small Business of the Month award.

“I’m proud to announce JD’s Marina as our next small business of the month,” said LaSata, R-Bainbridge Township. “The business’ success is a testament to owners Jim and Donna Vollmer, who have worked incredibly hard over three decades to turn their garage-based repair shop into an award-winning, full-service, inland lake marina, watercraft dealer and job provider. On behalf of all district residents, I say congratulations on this well-deserved recognition.”

JD’s Marina is beloved by southwest Michiganders and was named one of Moody on the Market’s Fifteen Under 15 for 2020, which according to Moody’s, is a recognition program reserved for the best small companies and organizations who have 15 or fewer employees.

One person who nominated JD’s Marina put it best, saying, “[JD’s Marina] gives excellent service. They treat you with respect no matter what.”

Residents wishing to nominate a small business may do so at statesenatorkimlasata.com/business-of-the-month or by sending an email toSenKLaSata@senate.michigan.gov. Nominations need only be submitted once.

 

