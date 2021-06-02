Debora Strugar, of Niles

April 1, 1959 — May 26, 2021

Debora Strugar, 62, of Niles, passed in Memorial Hospital of South Bend on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Deb was born on April 1, 1959, in Dowagiac to the late John and Nancy Ottinger.

On Jan. 22, 2002, in Las Vegas, she married Donald G. Strugar, who survives.

She is also survived by her children; James (Renee) Hamilton, of Goshen, Indiana, and Melissa (Dustin) Brabank, of Niles; stepchildren, Shannon (James) Trauscht, of Matson, Illinois, Donald M (Lisa) Strugar, of Boston, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Austin Hamilton, Keristen Shafer, Hailey Wieczorkowski; step-grandchildren, Andrew, Mitchel and Maggie Trauscht, Katie, Donny, Johnathon, Jeffery and Steven Strugar. She is also survived by her brothers, John (Ann) Ottinger, of Niles, and Doug (Terri) Ottinger, of South Bend.

Deb attended Summit Church. She was an amazing seamstress and loved being creative and doing crafts of any kind. Deb found joy in doing things for others. She loved all people and they all loved her. She and Don always looked forward to their annual trip to the Pigeon Forge area and visiting her family in South Carolina. Deb and Don enjoyed going out to dinner together. Most of all Deb loved her family and being able to be with her grandchildren and great grandchildren gave her great joy and happiness.

Visitation for Deb will be on Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 9 to 10 a.m. in Summit Church, 1700 W. River Road, Niles. A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m., with Pastor Dan Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Silverbrook Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home 615 E. Main St. Niles.

Memorials in Deb’s name may be made to Summit Church 1700 W. River Road, Niles 49120 or the Autism Society at autism-society.org.

