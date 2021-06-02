June 2, 2021

Buchanan’s Ethan Valentine shot 80 at the Division 3 Regional a Hawkshead Wednesday to qualify for the state finals. (Leader file photo)

Buchanan duo qualify for state golf finals

By Staff Report

Published 5:19 pm Wednesday, June 2, 2021

SOUTH HAVEN — Ethan Valentine and John Gartland, of Buchanan, qualified as individuals for the Division 3 state golf finals, which will be hosted by Grand Valley State University at The Meadows June 11-12.

Valentine and Gartland were the top two finishers who were not on a qualifying team at the Division 3 Regional hosted by South Haven at Hawkshead Wednesday. Valentine shot a round of 80, and Gartland shot 85. Hillsdale’s Corbyn Beach was the third individual qualifier as he also shot an 85.

Lake Odessa Lakewood won the regional championship with a team score of 331. Schoolcraft finished second with a 367 and Parchment third with a 372. All three teams advance to the state finals.

The Bucks’ John Gartland finished with an 85 to also qualify for the Division 3 state golf finals. (Leader file photo)

Lakewood’s Trevor Simon was the medalist after finishing with a 75.

Buchanan shot 434 as a team, while Dowagiac shot 417, and Brandywine shot 546.

Jonathan Bontrager led Dowagiac with a round of 92. Ben McKee led the Bobcats with a score of 125.

 

Division 3 Regional

At Hawkshead, South Haven

Medalist

Trevor Simon, Lake Odessa Lakewood – 75

 

Qualifying Teams

Lake Odessa Lakewood 331, Schoolcraft 367, Parchment 372

 

Individual Qualifiers

Ethan Valentine, Buchanan 80; John Gartland, Buchanan 85; Corbyn Beach, Hillsdale 85

 

Buchanan Results 434

Ethan Valentine 80, John Gartland 85, Logan Carson 117, Nicholas McKean 152

 

Dowagiac Results 417

Jonathan Bontrager 92, Abraham Guernsey 101, Dane Spagnoli 108, Kaden Sandora 116, Luke Spagnoli 117

 

Brandywine Results 546

Ben McKee 125, Wesley Marlin 127, Jaedon Waggoner 134, Daniel McKee 160

 

