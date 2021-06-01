Lakeland to offer walk-in options for COVID-19 vaccinations

ST. JOSEPH — Spectrum Health Lakeland will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines at four new locations throughout southwest Michigan including the Center for Outpatient Services in St. Joseph and the health system’s three walk-in clinics, located in Niles, St. Joseph and Watervliet.

Pfizer vaccines are available at all three walk-in clinics beginning Tuesday, June 1 during normal business hours, including evenings and weekends. Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be offered at the Center for Outpatient Services, located at 3900 Hollywood Road in St. Joseph, every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Wednesday, June 9.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is authorized for individuals 18 years and older. Individuals 12 years and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Individuals ages 12 to 15 require a parent or guardian to be present at the vaccination and provide signed consent. Individuals ages 16 or 17 do not need a parent or guardian present but must have signed consent to receive the vaccination.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available at no out-of-pocket cost. Insurance is not required to receive the vaccine. If patients have insurance, they will be asked to provide that information during registration. All four vaccination locations will accept walk ins; no appointment is needed. If a person would like a dedicated appointment time, it can be prescheduled at the Center for Outpatient Services either online at spectrumhealthlakeland.org/vaccine or by calling 800-LAKELAND (525-3526).