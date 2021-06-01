COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 888,581 cases, 19,176 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 13,835 COVID-19 cases and 267 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 4,766 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 6,627 cases and 115 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 888,581 COVID-19 cases and 19,176 related deaths.