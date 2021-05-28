Dixie Comstock

Feb. 18, 1946 — May 18, 2021

Dixie Dana Comstock, 75, of Indian Lake/Eau Claire, Michigan, and Orange County, California, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Dixie was born Feb. 18, 1946, in Kansas City, Kansas, the eldest child of Harry H. “Judge” Plummer and Virginia (Owen) Plummer. She graduated from Haddon Heights High School in New Jersey in 1964. After high school, she attended Western Michigan University until her independent, adventurous spirit (and intuitive fashion sense) led her to Braniff International Airways, where she became a flight attendant. For years, Dixie traveled the world on Braniff, gracing the skies with her unmatched smile and stunning red hair. Dixie was commissioned as second lieutenant for her service by the United States Army, having transported countless troops to and from South Vietnam during the Vietnam War. Dixie’s love of travel continued, working as a travel agent in St. Joseph until she met the love of her life, Stephen Comstock, of Dowagiac. On July 30, 1977, Steve and Dixie were married in an apple orchard at Tree-Mendus Fruit Farm. Together Dixie and Steve traveled and camped extensively, making lifelong friends at every stop along the way. Once you were a friend of Dixie’s, you were a friend for life. Dixie and Steve had two children, Owen and Caitlin, to whom Dixie dedicated her life and soul.

Dixie lived to decorate and entertain; she was the ultimate hostess, and a master curator of dishes, each of which had a distinct and particular purpose, and place in her heart. She loved her family above all, incessantly caring for everyone around her, related or not; they were all family to her. A firm believer that happiness is a choice in life, Dixie gifted us all by lighting up the world with her optimism, good humor, and unfailing selflessness, for 75 years.

Dixie is survived by her loving husband, Stephen Comstock; daughter Caitlin Blanche and husband Brad; Dixie’s granddaughters Gabrielle Virginia and Landry Luca; siblings Kathleen Conrad and Judge Plummer; nieces and nephews Whitney McDonald, David Comstock and Jonathon Comstock, as well as several cousins, sisters-in-law, great nieces and nephews, and countless loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving son, Owen Burns Comstock.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel and Cremation Services.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, MI 49047. It is suggested guests arrive early to allow the service to begin promptly. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to City of Hope in support of Dr. Ravi Salgia and lung cancer research.

Online donations can be made at: https://ourhope.cityofhope.org/Comstock or by sending a check to City of Hope, attention: Cheryl Sanders, 1500 E. Duarte Road, Duarte, CA 91010. Please note “In memory of Dixie Comstock.” Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at www.clarkch.com.