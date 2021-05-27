Project Graduation hosts parade for Cassopolis seniors
CASSOPOLIS — The Cassopolis Class of 2021 celebrated their last day of in-person classes in style.
Thursday, Project Graduation hosted an escorted parade for graduating seniors. From Don Horne Park to Cassopolis High School, seniors were flanked by law enforcement and the fire department as they passed by elementary students and cheering families.
“In years past the seniors would receive their caps and gowns and walk through the elementary school building … but due to COVID and the restrictions that the school has in place, we didn’t think it was a good idea to have that take place this year,” wrote Project Graduation Organizer Lesley Steensma in an email announcement. “Instead of doing that, a couple of parents thought outside of the box and still wanted to ‘show off’ our seniors.”
