COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien County reported one new COVID-19 death Thursday.
As of Thursday, Berrien County reported 13,809 COVID-19 cases and 265 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That number is up from 264 deaths reported Wednesday.
Cass County reported 4,756 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 6,609 cases and 115 deaths.
In total, Michigan has seen 886,660 COVID-19 cases and 19,090 related deaths.
