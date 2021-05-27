May 29, 2021

Cass County Historical Commission to resume tours of historic Newton House

By Submitted

Published 12:26 pm Thursday, May 27, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — One area organization is resuming tours of a historic home.

The Cass County Historical Commission will resume its summer tours of the Historic Newton House, 20689 Marcellus Hwy, just west of Volinia, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 6.

The tours are free and open to the public.

Tours were suspended last year due to the pandemic. however, officials said volunteers have used that time to enhance the interior of the house and install landscaping features.

Visitors are also encouraged to enjoy neighboring Russ Forest Park with its many trails, and playground and picnic areas, officials said.

