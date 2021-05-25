May 25, 2021

Martha Ann Shreve, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 2:55 pm Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Aug. 16, 1936 — May 12, 2021

Martha Ann Shreve, 84, of Niles, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on May 29, 2021, at Buchanan First United Methodist Church, 132 S. Oak St., Buchanan. Memorial contributions in Martha’s name may be made to the Buchanan First United Methodist Church. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at swemchapel.com.

Martha was born on Aug. 16, 1936, to Carlton and Lucille (Maikowski) Marble in Watervliet. She graduated from Watervliet High School and went on to Western Michigan University where she earned her Master’s Degree. She met her husband, Neale Shreve, through the Junior Farm Bureau. They were married in Buchanan and on April 2, 1955. Martha and Neale shared nearly 60 years together before his passing on Sept. 18, 2014. Professionally, Martha was a dedicated kindergarten teacher at Brandywine Community Schools for 33 years. Following her retirement, she continued to volunteer for 15 more years. Martha was a longtime member of Buchanan First United Methodist Church, serving on various committees. She loved working with kids and animals through 4-H and serving on the 4-H Foundation. She actively volunteered at the Berrien County Youth Fair for over 25 years. Martha is survived by her children, William Shreve, Steven Shreve and Susan (Shreve) Roth. She was blessed with fifteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlton and Lucille Marble; sister, Susan Marble and husband, Neale Shreve.

