May 25, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 885,319, 19,019 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 3:39 pm Tuesday, May 25, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 13,779 COVID-19 cases and 264 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 4,751 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 6,592 cases and 115 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 885,319 COVID-19 cases and 19,019 related deaths.

