May 20, 2021

Daily Data: Thursday, May 20

By Staff Report

Published 6:27 am Thursday, May 20, 2021

BASEBALL

BRANDYWINE 13-18, BENTON HARBOR 1-0

At Benton Harbor

First Game

Brandywine            020      38 – 13 12 1

Benton Harbor      001      00 – 1 0 1

Cam Barrier (W, no-hitter); Steve Sargent (L)

3B: Jamier Palmer (BW)

HR: James Vaughn (BW)

 

Second Game

Brandywine              (12)60 – 18 9 0

Benton Harbor       000 – 0 4

James Barnes (W, no-hitter); Mike Kirby (L)

2B: Cadien Wagley (BW)

3B: Cam Barrier (BW)

Varsity record: Brandywine 18-8

 

S.B. ST. JOSEPH 13, NILES 5

At South Bend

Niles         220      001      0 – 5 6 2

St. Joe      550      300      x – 13 11 3

Chase Lotsbaich (L), Gage Vota (2), Austin Bradley (3); Bryant Bogunia (W), Carson Collins (3)

2B: Chase Andres (N), Colin Smith (SJ), Keagen Frick (SJ), Bryce Lesher (SJ)

3B: Jack Quinn (SJ)

HR: Lesher (SJ)

Varsity record: Niles 17-10-1

 

SOCCER

NILES 4, BRANDYWINE 0

At Niles

Niles Goals

Steffy Ramirez, Mary Saylor 2, Sydney Skarbek

