May 17, 2021

Niles Police Log: May 5-12

By Submitted

Published 9:32 am Monday, May 17, 2021

May 5

2:11 a.m. – S. Third/W. U.S. Highway 12, traffic stop

2:55 a.m. – 1100 blocK S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

2:57 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop

3:12 a.m. – Ferry/N. 12th, traffic stop

3:51 a.m. – S. 11th/Beaver, traffic stop

4:13 a.m. – Broadway/N. Seventh, traffic stop

4:34 a.m. – Silverbrook/S. 14th, traffic stop

6:36 a.m. – Marmont/Plym Park, suspicious vehicle

7:26 a.m. – Silverbrook/S. 14th, traffic stop

9:49 a.m. – 1400 block Eagle, violation of controlled substance act

10:05 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justice/warrant

11:57 a.m. – Lake/N. 17th, traffic stop

12:31 p.m. – Lake/N. 17th, traffic stop

12:35 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Brookfield, traffic stop

1:20 p.m. – S. 13th/Silverbrook, traffic stop

3:55 p.m. – N. Front/River, property destruction accident

5:37 p.m. – Oak/S. 15th, property destruction accident

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

6:20 p.m. – 500 block S. Third, noise

7:41 p.m. – N. 17th/Eagle, traffic stop

7:45 p.m. – N. 17th/Sheffield, traffic stop

7:50 p.m. – 700 block Platt, gun shots

7:54 p.m. – N. Fifth/Wayne, traffic stop

8:56 p.m. – 700 block Oak, civil dispute

8:59 p.m. – S. Third, assault and battery

10:19 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

10:31 p.m. – 1600 block Huron, suspicious vehicle

 

May 6

1:37 a.m. – Grant/Parkway, resisting and obstructing police

1:46 a.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

3:44 a.m. – S. Third/Vernon, traffic stop

4:15 a.m. – 400 block N. State, traffic stop

5:04 a.m. – 2300 block N. Fifth, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

6:53 a.m. – 1600 block Lake, breaking and entering

7:27 a.m. – 1500 block Clarendon, motor vehicle theft

9:53 a.m. – 500 block Cherry, attempt to locate

10:03 a.m. – 500 block Cherry, arrest

11:26 a.m. – 1200 block Oak, VIN inspection

11:42 a.m. – Cherry/S. 11th, property destruction accident

12:42 p.m. – Grant/N. Lincoln, traffic stop

1:05 p.m. – N. Second/Pokagon, traffic stop

1:22 p.m. – N. 13th/Sheridan, traffic stop

2:40 p.m. – 600 block Platt, traffic stop

2:55 p.m. – Grant/N. Lincoln, traffic stop

3:20 p.m. – 300 block Sycamore, motor vehicle theft

4:11 p.m. – 600 block Ferry, harassment

5:29 p.m. – N. 13th/Merrifield, traffic stop

5:50 p.m. – 700 block Ferry, disturbance

5:52 p.m. – N. 13th/Wayne, traffic stop

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

6:18 p.m. – 600 block Cass, obstruction of justice/warrant

7:31 p.m. – 600 block N. Front, noise

8:57 p.m. – Broadway, noise

11:37 p.m. – N. Fifth/Burns, traffic stop

 

May 7

3:42 a.m. – N. Front/River, traffic stop

3:55 a.m. – N. Fifth/Wurz, traffic stop

6:38 a.m. – 1500 block Inner, noise

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

7:42 a.m. – 200 block Fort, alarm-burglary/others

8:39 a.m. – Marmont/Plym Park, traffic stop

9:16 a.m. – N. 11th/Lake, traffic stop

9:59 a.m. – Dee’s Auto Body, obstruction of justice/warrant

12:57 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, VIN inspection

1:14 p.m. – N. 13th/Wayne, traffic stop

1:19 p.m. – 1100 block N. Sixth, malicious destruction of property

1:54 p.m. – 500 block Superior, motor vehicle theft

3:47 p.m. – 600 block N. Seventh, assault and battery

4:53 p.m. – N. Third/Broadway, traffic stop

5:31 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

7:06 p.m. – 800 block Ash, suspicious situation

7:29 p.m. – 1200 block N. Ninth, suspicious vehicle

9:01 p.m. – N. 18th/Regent, traffic stop

9:27 p.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, traffic stop

10:53 p.m. – 500 block Union, traffic stop

11:11 p.m. – Grant/Spruce, traffic stop

11:31 p.m. – Main/Broad, traffic stop

11:40 p.m. – Michigan/S. 11th, traffic stop

 

May 8

12:32 a.m. – S. 13th/Silverbrook, suspicious vehicle

12:36 a.m. – 400 block S. 11th, traffic stop

12:54 a.m. – Sycamore, suspicious vehicle

1:02 a.m. – 1000 block N. Eighth, domestic violence

1:10 a.m. – Terminal/Industrial, property destruction accident

1:17 a.m. – 1100 block N. Sixth, gun shots

1:29 a.m. – 400 block N. Front, suspicious person

3:16 a.m. – S. 11th/Maple, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

4:23 a.m. – 600 block N. Seventh, disturbance

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

7:34 a.m. – 1700 block Oak, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle

8:39 a.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, traffic

9:05 a.m. – N. 16th/Ferry, traffic stop

9:18 a.m. – S. 15th/Marion, traffic stop

9:54 a.m. – 1600 block Howard, civil dispute

10:51 a.m. – 1600 block Howard, civil dispute

10:53 a.m. – N. Front/River, traffic stop

11:03 a.m. – 300 block E. Main, assault and battery

11:14 a.m. – 500 block Sycamore, malicious destruction of property

11:35 a.m. – 500 block S. 11th, civil dispute

12:45 p.m. – 500 block Oak, suspicious person

1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

2:58 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, traffic stop

5:23 p.m. – 900 block Birch, animal

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

9:45 p.m. – 400 block S. Fifth, malicious destruction of property

9:49 p.m. – N. Fifth/Cedar, traffic stop

10:30 p.m. – N. Fifth/Cedar, traffic stop

10:59 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

 

May 9

12:04 a.m. – Sycamore/N. Eighth, suspicious vehicle

1:08 a.m. – N. Eighth/E. Main, traffic stop

5:19 a.m. – Silverbrook/S. 11th, suspicious situation

6:16 a.m. – Plym/Topinabee, animal

6:20 a.m. – N. Third/E. Main, property destruction accident

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

8:05 a.m. – 1600 block Cass, larceny

9:35 a.m. – S. St. Joseph, breaking and entering

10:44 a.m. – 1600 block Howard, larceny

10:53 a.m. – 1600 block Cass, larceny

11:36 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, civil dispute

1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

1:01 p.m. – N. Sixth/E. Main, traffic

2:38 p.m. – 1600 block Howard, animal

3:40 p.m. – 200 block Cass, unwanted person

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

6:34 p.m. – 300 block N. State, suspicious person

6:54 p.m. – N. 18th/Regent, traffic stop

6:59 p.m. – E. Main/N. Seventh, property destruction accident

8:11 p.m. – S. 17th/Traft, traffic stop

8:27 p.m. – N. Third/Cedar, traffic stop

8:33 p.m. – 1000 block N. 13th, larceny

8:56 p.m. – N. Seventh/Ferry, traffic stop

10:26 p.m. – 600 block N. Front, traffic stop

10:43 p.m. – Chicago/S. Lincoln, traffic stop

11:14 p.m. – N. Front/Ferry, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

 

May 10

12:31 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

1:54 a.m. – 1300 block Phoenix, suspicious situation

2:45 a.m. – S. 11th/Silverbrook, traffic stop

6:42 a.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, traffic

7:36 a.m. – 1400 block N. Fifth, larceny

7:59 a.m. – 900 block Wayne, alarm-burglary/others

8:40 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest

8:57 a.m. – 1400 block Merrifield, larceny

9:13 a.m. – S. Fourth, disturbance

9:34 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

10:29 a.m. – 1300 block Merrifield, larceny

11:44 a.m. – 600 block Platt, missing person

11:46 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest

1:22 p.m. – N. 11th/Broadway, traffic stop

1:29 p.m. – Sycamore, found property

2:11 p.m. – 700 block Ferry, disturbance

3:53 p.m. – 1600 block Oak, found property

5:07 p.m. – 700 block Cass, conservation violation

6:30 p.m. – 500 block Superior, larceny

7:04 p.m. – 400 block N. Front, traffic stop

7:17 p.m. – 1200 block N. Ninth, found property

9:04 p.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop

10:47 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/Christiana, traffic stop

11:30 p.m. – N. 12th/Cass, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

11:35 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, traffic stop

11:45 p.m. – 1600 block Hickory, unwanted person

11:50 p.m. – 1200 block S. 13th, civil dispute

11:55 p.m. – 1600 block Howard, suspicious person

 

May 11

1:04 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, property destruction accident

3:37 a.m. – Oak/S. Seventh, traffic stop

7:12 a.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, traffic stop

7:22 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, arrest

8:34 a.m. – 1100 block Fort, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle

9:51 a.m. – 400 block E. Main, disturbance

10:08 a.m. – 700 block Cass, malicious destruction of property

10:11 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, arrest

10:36 a.m. – 400 block E. Main, disturbance

10:42 a.m. – 1100 block Lake, runaway

10:49 a.m. – N. Fourth/Cass, suspicious situation

11:05 a.m. – 600 block Ferry, obstruction of justice/warrant

12 p.m. – Marmont/Plym Park, traffic

12:45 p.m. – S. 11th/Marion, suspicious person

2:20 p.m. – N. 17th/Howard, personal injury accident

2:37 p.m. – 700 block S. Third, suspicious person

2:52 p.m. – 700 block Cass, malicious destruction of property

5:11 p.m. – S. Fifth/Superior, traffic stop

6:24 p.m. – N. 13th/Broadway, property destruction accident

6:50 p.m. – 1100 block Cedar, disturbance

6:58 p.m. – 600 block S. Lincoln, disturbance

8:38 p.m. – 1200 block S. 13th, assault and battery

10:05 p.m. – 1700 block Ok, unwanted person

10:06 p.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop

10:45 p.m. – N. Fifth/Burns, traffic stop

 

May 12

2:22 a.m. – N. Sixth/Sycamore, traffic stop

3:17 a.m. – S. 11th/Fort, traffic stop

3:54 a.m. – E. Main/N. Second, traffic stop

4:04 a.m. – W. Main/N. State, traffic stop

4:09 a.m. – N. Lincoln/Grant, traffic stop

5:34 a.m. – 11—block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

7:20 a.m. – S. 17th/E. Main, traffic stop

7:55 a.m. – 600 block S. Lincoln, disturbance

8:23 a.m. – 1000 block S. 11th, traffic stop

8:56 a.m. – 200 block S. Lincoln, malicious destruction of property

9:46 a.m. – 1300 block Phoenix, obstruction of justice/warrant

10:04 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, motor vehicle theft

1:03 p.m. – 1600 block Chicago, suspicious person/vehicle/situation

2:28 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, VIN inspection

3:09 p.m. – N. 17th/Regent, assault and battery

4:12 p.m. – 700 block Ferry, breaking and entering

4:40 p.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, property destruction accident

5:33 p.m. – 600 block Platt, disturbance

6:50 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justice/warrant

7:16 p.m. – N. Seventh/Broadway, noise

7:50 p.m. – 400 block S. 11th, violation of controlled substance act

9:35 p.m. – 200 block Cass, malicious destruction of property

10:12 p.m. – S. Fifth/Michigan, traffic stop

10:29 p.m. – 1300 block Sheridan, disturbance

11:09 p.m. – Wayne/N. Sixth, traffic stop

11:16 p.m. – Huron/S. 17th, suspicious vehicle

Print Article

Berrien County

UWSM CEO chosen for United Way worldwide task force

Cassopolis

Teen killed in Ontwa Township shooting confirmed to be Cassopolis student

News

Niles Police Log: May 5-12

Cass County

New pavilion project breaks ground in Russom Park

Breaking News

Police investigating fatal shooting of 15-year-old girl

Cass County

New look: Dowagiac District Library welcomes guests with grand opening ceremony

Dowagiac

SMC graduating 87 with honors

Cass County

Dowagiac resident sentenced for tampering with monitoring device, fleeing police

Dowagiac

Dowagiac city manager discusses area development

News

Resident connected with unpublished manuscript handwritten by her mother

Business

Niles business wins 2021 distinction, given green light to build kitchen

Cass County

Homeless man gets jail for attempting to steal vehicle

Edwardsburg

Woman arrested following Ontwa Township drug search

News

Gov. Whitmer lifts mask requirement for fully vaccinated Michiganders

Buchanan

Berrien County Health Department to begin administering Pfizer vaccine to 12-15-year-olds

Dowagiac

Past Rotary president presented Paul Harris Award

Cass County

Virtual community resource forum taking place June 4

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Area History Museum announces 2021 speakers

Berrien County

Berrien County approves wellness plan, expansion of Indiana-Michigan River Valley Trail

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library hosts dedication ceremonies for children’s nook, fireplace area

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Edwardsburg

Two South Bend residents arrested following Ontwa Township traffic stop

Business

Inflatable water park on the horizon for Stone Lake

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac, Penn Township renew water system agreement