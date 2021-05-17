Niles Police Log: May 5-12

May 5

2:11 a.m. – S. Third/W. U.S. Highway 12, traffic stop

2:55 a.m. – 1100 blocK S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

2:57 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop

3:12 a.m. – Ferry/N. 12th, traffic stop

3:51 a.m. – S. 11th/Beaver, traffic stop

4:13 a.m. – Broadway/N. Seventh, traffic stop

4:34 a.m. – Silverbrook/S. 14th, traffic stop

6:36 a.m. – Marmont/Plym Park, suspicious vehicle

7:26 a.m. – Silverbrook/S. 14th, traffic stop

9:49 a.m. – 1400 block Eagle, violation of controlled substance act

10:05 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justice/warrant

11:57 a.m. – Lake/N. 17th, traffic stop

12:31 p.m. – Lake/N. 17th, traffic stop

12:35 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Brookfield, traffic stop

1:20 p.m. – S. 13th/Silverbrook, traffic stop

3:55 p.m. – N. Front/River, property destruction accident

5:37 p.m. – Oak/S. 15th, property destruction accident

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

6:20 p.m. – 500 block S. Third, noise

7:41 p.m. – N. 17th/Eagle, traffic stop

7:45 p.m. – N. 17th/Sheffield, traffic stop

7:50 p.m. – 700 block Platt, gun shots

7:54 p.m. – N. Fifth/Wayne, traffic stop

8:56 p.m. – 700 block Oak, civil dispute

8:59 p.m. – S. Third, assault and battery

10:19 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

10:31 p.m. – 1600 block Huron, suspicious vehicle

May 6

1:37 a.m. – Grant/Parkway, resisting and obstructing police

1:46 a.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

3:44 a.m. – S. Third/Vernon, traffic stop

4:15 a.m. – 400 block N. State, traffic stop

5:04 a.m. – 2300 block N. Fifth, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

6:53 a.m. – 1600 block Lake, breaking and entering

7:27 a.m. – 1500 block Clarendon, motor vehicle theft

9:53 a.m. – 500 block Cherry, attempt to locate

10:03 a.m. – 500 block Cherry, arrest

11:26 a.m. – 1200 block Oak, VIN inspection

11:42 a.m. – Cherry/S. 11th, property destruction accident

12:42 p.m. – Grant/N. Lincoln, traffic stop

1:05 p.m. – N. Second/Pokagon, traffic stop

1:22 p.m. – N. 13th/Sheridan, traffic stop

2:40 p.m. – 600 block Platt, traffic stop

2:55 p.m. – Grant/N. Lincoln, traffic stop

3:20 p.m. – 300 block Sycamore, motor vehicle theft

4:11 p.m. – 600 block Ferry, harassment

5:29 p.m. – N. 13th/Merrifield, traffic stop

5:50 p.m. – 700 block Ferry, disturbance

5:52 p.m. – N. 13th/Wayne, traffic stop

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

6:18 p.m. – 600 block Cass, obstruction of justice/warrant

7:31 p.m. – 600 block N. Front, noise

8:57 p.m. – Broadway, noise

11:37 p.m. – N. Fifth/Burns, traffic stop

May 7

3:42 a.m. – N. Front/River, traffic stop

3:55 a.m. – N. Fifth/Wurz, traffic stop

6:38 a.m. – 1500 block Inner, noise

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

7:42 a.m. – 200 block Fort, alarm-burglary/others

8:39 a.m. – Marmont/Plym Park, traffic stop

9:16 a.m. – N. 11th/Lake, traffic stop

9:59 a.m. – Dee’s Auto Body, obstruction of justice/warrant

12:57 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, VIN inspection

1:14 p.m. – N. 13th/Wayne, traffic stop

1:19 p.m. – 1100 block N. Sixth, malicious destruction of property

1:54 p.m. – 500 block Superior, motor vehicle theft

3:47 p.m. – 600 block N. Seventh, assault and battery

4:53 p.m. – N. Third/Broadway, traffic stop

5:31 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

7:06 p.m. – 800 block Ash, suspicious situation

7:29 p.m. – 1200 block N. Ninth, suspicious vehicle

9:01 p.m. – N. 18th/Regent, traffic stop

9:27 p.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, traffic stop

10:53 p.m. – 500 block Union, traffic stop

11:11 p.m. – Grant/Spruce, traffic stop

11:31 p.m. – Main/Broad, traffic stop

11:40 p.m. – Michigan/S. 11th, traffic stop

May 8

12:32 a.m. – S. 13th/Silverbrook, suspicious vehicle

12:36 a.m. – 400 block S. 11th, traffic stop

12:54 a.m. – Sycamore, suspicious vehicle

1:02 a.m. – 1000 block N. Eighth, domestic violence

1:10 a.m. – Terminal/Industrial, property destruction accident

1:17 a.m. – 1100 block N. Sixth, gun shots

1:29 a.m. – 400 block N. Front, suspicious person

3:16 a.m. – S. 11th/Maple, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

4:23 a.m. – 600 block N. Seventh, disturbance

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

7:34 a.m. – 1700 block Oak, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle

8:39 a.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, traffic

9:05 a.m. – N. 16th/Ferry, traffic stop

9:18 a.m. – S. 15th/Marion, traffic stop

9:54 a.m. – 1600 block Howard, civil dispute

10:51 a.m. – 1600 block Howard, civil dispute

10:53 a.m. – N. Front/River, traffic stop

11:03 a.m. – 300 block E. Main, assault and battery

11:14 a.m. – 500 block Sycamore, malicious destruction of property

11:35 a.m. – 500 block S. 11th, civil dispute

12:45 p.m. – 500 block Oak, suspicious person

1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

2:58 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, traffic stop

5:23 p.m. – 900 block Birch, animal

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

9:45 p.m. – 400 block S. Fifth, malicious destruction of property

9:49 p.m. – N. Fifth/Cedar, traffic stop

10:30 p.m. – N. Fifth/Cedar, traffic stop

10:59 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

May 9

12:04 a.m. – Sycamore/N. Eighth, suspicious vehicle

1:08 a.m. – N. Eighth/E. Main, traffic stop

5:19 a.m. – Silverbrook/S. 11th, suspicious situation

6:16 a.m. – Plym/Topinabee, animal

6:20 a.m. – N. Third/E. Main, property destruction accident

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

8:05 a.m. – 1600 block Cass, larceny

9:35 a.m. – S. St. Joseph, breaking and entering

10:44 a.m. – 1600 block Howard, larceny

10:53 a.m. – 1600 block Cass, larceny

11:36 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, civil dispute

1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

1:01 p.m. – N. Sixth/E. Main, traffic

2:38 p.m. – 1600 block Howard, animal

3:40 p.m. – 200 block Cass, unwanted person

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

6:34 p.m. – 300 block N. State, suspicious person

6:54 p.m. – N. 18th/Regent, traffic stop

6:59 p.m. – E. Main/N. Seventh, property destruction accident

8:11 p.m. – S. 17th/Traft, traffic stop

8:27 p.m. – N. Third/Cedar, traffic stop

8:33 p.m. – 1000 block N. 13th, larceny

8:56 p.m. – N. Seventh/Ferry, traffic stop

10:26 p.m. – 600 block N. Front, traffic stop

10:43 p.m. – Chicago/S. Lincoln, traffic stop

11:14 p.m. – N. Front/Ferry, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

May 10

12:31 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

1:54 a.m. – 1300 block Phoenix, suspicious situation

2:45 a.m. – S. 11th/Silverbrook, traffic stop

6:42 a.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, traffic

7:36 a.m. – 1400 block N. Fifth, larceny

7:59 a.m. – 900 block Wayne, alarm-burglary/others

8:40 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest

8:57 a.m. – 1400 block Merrifield, larceny

9:13 a.m. – S. Fourth, disturbance

9:34 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

10:29 a.m. – 1300 block Merrifield, larceny

11:44 a.m. – 600 block Platt, missing person

11:46 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest

1:22 p.m. – N. 11th/Broadway, traffic stop

1:29 p.m. – Sycamore, found property

2:11 p.m. – 700 block Ferry, disturbance

3:53 p.m. – 1600 block Oak, found property

5:07 p.m. – 700 block Cass, conservation violation

6:30 p.m. – 500 block Superior, larceny

7:04 p.m. – 400 block N. Front, traffic stop

7:17 p.m. – 1200 block N. Ninth, found property

9:04 p.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop

10:47 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/Christiana, traffic stop

11:30 p.m. – N. 12th/Cass, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

11:35 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, traffic stop

11:45 p.m. – 1600 block Hickory, unwanted person

11:50 p.m. – 1200 block S. 13th, civil dispute

11:55 p.m. – 1600 block Howard, suspicious person

May 11

1:04 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, property destruction accident

3:37 a.m. – Oak/S. Seventh, traffic stop

7:12 a.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, traffic stop

7:22 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, arrest

8:34 a.m. – 1100 block Fort, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle

9:51 a.m. – 400 block E. Main, disturbance

10:08 a.m. – 700 block Cass, malicious destruction of property

10:11 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, arrest

10:36 a.m. – 400 block E. Main, disturbance

10:42 a.m. – 1100 block Lake, runaway

10:49 a.m. – N. Fourth/Cass, suspicious situation

11:05 a.m. – 600 block Ferry, obstruction of justice/warrant

12 p.m. – Marmont/Plym Park, traffic

12:45 p.m. – S. 11th/Marion, suspicious person

2:20 p.m. – N. 17th/Howard, personal injury accident

2:37 p.m. – 700 block S. Third, suspicious person

2:52 p.m. – 700 block Cass, malicious destruction of property

5:11 p.m. – S. Fifth/Superior, traffic stop

6:24 p.m. – N. 13th/Broadway, property destruction accident

6:50 p.m. – 1100 block Cedar, disturbance

6:58 p.m. – 600 block S. Lincoln, disturbance

8:38 p.m. – 1200 block S. 13th, assault and battery

10:05 p.m. – 1700 block Ok, unwanted person

10:06 p.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop

10:45 p.m. – N. Fifth/Burns, traffic stop

May 12

2:22 a.m. – N. Sixth/Sycamore, traffic stop

3:17 a.m. – S. 11th/Fort, traffic stop

3:54 a.m. – E. Main/N. Second, traffic stop

4:04 a.m. – W. Main/N. State, traffic stop

4:09 a.m. – N. Lincoln/Grant, traffic stop

5:34 a.m. – 11—block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

7:20 a.m. – S. 17th/E. Main, traffic stop

7:55 a.m. – 600 block S. Lincoln, disturbance

8:23 a.m. – 1000 block S. 11th, traffic stop

8:56 a.m. – 200 block S. Lincoln, malicious destruction of property

9:46 a.m. – 1300 block Phoenix, obstruction of justice/warrant

10:04 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, motor vehicle theft

1:03 p.m. – 1600 block Chicago, suspicious person/vehicle/situation

2:28 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, VIN inspection

3:09 p.m. – N. 17th/Regent, assault and battery

4:12 p.m. – 700 block Ferry, breaking and entering

4:40 p.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, property destruction accident

5:33 p.m. – 600 block Platt, disturbance

6:50 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justice/warrant

7:16 p.m. – N. Seventh/Broadway, noise

7:50 p.m. – 400 block S. 11th, violation of controlled substance act

9:35 p.m. – 200 block Cass, malicious destruction of property

10:12 p.m. – S. Fifth/Michigan, traffic stop

10:29 p.m. – 1300 block Sheridan, disturbance

11:09 p.m. – Wayne/N. Sixth, traffic stop

11:16 p.m. – Huron/S. 17th, suspicious vehicle