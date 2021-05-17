Niles Police Log: May 5-12
May 5
2:11 a.m. – S. Third/W. U.S. Highway 12, traffic stop
2:55 a.m. – 1100 blocK S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others
2:57 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop
3:12 a.m. – Ferry/N. 12th, traffic stop
3:51 a.m. – S. 11th/Beaver, traffic stop
4:13 a.m. – Broadway/N. Seventh, traffic stop
4:34 a.m. – Silverbrook/S. 14th, traffic stop
6:36 a.m. – Marmont/Plym Park, suspicious vehicle
7:26 a.m. – Silverbrook/S. 14th, traffic stop
9:49 a.m. – 1400 block Eagle, violation of controlled substance act
10:05 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justice/warrant
11:57 a.m. – Lake/N. 17th, traffic stop
12:31 p.m. – Lake/N. 17th, traffic stop
12:35 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Brookfield, traffic stop
1:20 p.m. – S. 13th/Silverbrook, traffic stop
3:55 p.m. – N. Front/River, property destruction accident
5:37 p.m. – Oak/S. 15th, property destruction accident
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
6:20 p.m. – 500 block S. Third, noise
7:41 p.m. – N. 17th/Eagle, traffic stop
7:45 p.m. – N. 17th/Sheffield, traffic stop
7:50 p.m. – 700 block Platt, gun shots
7:54 p.m. – N. Fifth/Wayne, traffic stop
8:56 p.m. – 700 block Oak, civil dispute
8:59 p.m. – S. Third, assault and battery
10:19 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others
10:31 p.m. – 1600 block Huron, suspicious vehicle
May 6
1:37 a.m. – Grant/Parkway, resisting and obstructing police
1:46 a.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others
3:44 a.m. – S. Third/Vernon, traffic stop
4:15 a.m. – 400 block N. State, traffic stop
5:04 a.m. – 2300 block N. Fifth, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
6:53 a.m. – 1600 block Lake, breaking and entering
7:27 a.m. – 1500 block Clarendon, motor vehicle theft
9:53 a.m. – 500 block Cherry, attempt to locate
10:03 a.m. – 500 block Cherry, arrest
11:26 a.m. – 1200 block Oak, VIN inspection
11:42 a.m. – Cherry/S. 11th, property destruction accident
12:42 p.m. – Grant/N. Lincoln, traffic stop
1:05 p.m. – N. Second/Pokagon, traffic stop
1:22 p.m. – N. 13th/Sheridan, traffic stop
2:40 p.m. – 600 block Platt, traffic stop
2:55 p.m. – Grant/N. Lincoln, traffic stop
3:20 p.m. – 300 block Sycamore, motor vehicle theft
4:11 p.m. – 600 block Ferry, harassment
5:29 p.m. – N. 13th/Merrifield, traffic stop
5:50 p.m. – 700 block Ferry, disturbance
5:52 p.m. – N. 13th/Wayne, traffic stop
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
6:18 p.m. – 600 block Cass, obstruction of justice/warrant
7:31 p.m. – 600 block N. Front, noise
8:57 p.m. – Broadway, noise
11:37 p.m. – N. Fifth/Burns, traffic stop
May 7
3:42 a.m. – N. Front/River, traffic stop
3:55 a.m. – N. Fifth/Wurz, traffic stop
6:38 a.m. – 1500 block Inner, noise
7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
7:42 a.m. – 200 block Fort, alarm-burglary/others
8:39 a.m. – Marmont/Plym Park, traffic stop
9:16 a.m. – N. 11th/Lake, traffic stop
9:59 a.m. – Dee’s Auto Body, obstruction of justice/warrant
12:57 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, VIN inspection
1:14 p.m. – N. 13th/Wayne, traffic stop
1:19 p.m. – 1100 block N. Sixth, malicious destruction of property
1:54 p.m. – 500 block Superior, motor vehicle theft
3:47 p.m. – 600 block N. Seventh, assault and battery
4:53 p.m. – N. Third/Broadway, traffic stop
5:31 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
7:06 p.m. – 800 block Ash, suspicious situation
7:29 p.m. – 1200 block N. Ninth, suspicious vehicle
9:01 p.m. – N. 18th/Regent, traffic stop
9:27 p.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, traffic stop
10:53 p.m. – 500 block Union, traffic stop
11:11 p.m. – Grant/Spruce, traffic stop
11:31 p.m. – Main/Broad, traffic stop
11:40 p.m. – Michigan/S. 11th, traffic stop
May 8
12:32 a.m. – S. 13th/Silverbrook, suspicious vehicle
12:36 a.m. – 400 block S. 11th, traffic stop
12:54 a.m. – Sycamore, suspicious vehicle
1:02 a.m. – 1000 block N. Eighth, domestic violence
1:10 a.m. – Terminal/Industrial, property destruction accident
1:17 a.m. – 1100 block N. Sixth, gun shots
1:29 a.m. – 400 block N. Front, suspicious person
3:16 a.m. – S. 11th/Maple, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
4:23 a.m. – 600 block N. Seventh, disturbance
7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
7:34 a.m. – 1700 block Oak, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle
8:39 a.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, traffic
9:05 a.m. – N. 16th/Ferry, traffic stop
9:18 a.m. – S. 15th/Marion, traffic stop
9:54 a.m. – 1600 block Howard, civil dispute
10:51 a.m. – 1600 block Howard, civil dispute
10:53 a.m. – N. Front/River, traffic stop
11:03 a.m. – 300 block E. Main, assault and battery
11:14 a.m. – 500 block Sycamore, malicious destruction of property
11:35 a.m. – 500 block S. 11th, civil dispute
12:45 p.m. – 500 block Oak, suspicious person
1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
2:58 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, traffic stop
5:23 p.m. – 900 block Birch, animal
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
9:45 p.m. – 400 block S. Fifth, malicious destruction of property
9:49 p.m. – N. Fifth/Cedar, traffic stop
10:30 p.m. – N. Fifth/Cedar, traffic stop
10:59 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
May 9
12:04 a.m. – Sycamore/N. Eighth, suspicious vehicle
1:08 a.m. – N. Eighth/E. Main, traffic stop
5:19 a.m. – Silverbrook/S. 11th, suspicious situation
6:16 a.m. – Plym/Topinabee, animal
6:20 a.m. – N. Third/E. Main, property destruction accident
7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
8:05 a.m. – 1600 block Cass, larceny
9:35 a.m. – S. St. Joseph, breaking and entering
10:44 a.m. – 1600 block Howard, larceny
10:53 a.m. – 1600 block Cass, larceny
11:36 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, civil dispute
1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
1:01 p.m. – N. Sixth/E. Main, traffic
2:38 p.m. – 1600 block Howard, animal
3:40 p.m. – 200 block Cass, unwanted person
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
6:34 p.m. – 300 block N. State, suspicious person
6:54 p.m. – N. 18th/Regent, traffic stop
6:59 p.m. – E. Main/N. Seventh, property destruction accident
8:11 p.m. – S. 17th/Traft, traffic stop
8:27 p.m. – N. Third/Cedar, traffic stop
8:33 p.m. – 1000 block N. 13th, larceny
8:56 p.m. – N. Seventh/Ferry, traffic stop
10:26 p.m. – 600 block N. Front, traffic stop
10:43 p.m. – Chicago/S. Lincoln, traffic stop
11:14 p.m. – N. Front/Ferry, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
May 10
12:31 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
1:54 a.m. – 1300 block Phoenix, suspicious situation
2:45 a.m. – S. 11th/Silverbrook, traffic stop
6:42 a.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, traffic
7:36 a.m. – 1400 block N. Fifth, larceny
7:59 a.m. – 900 block Wayne, alarm-burglary/others
8:40 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest
8:57 a.m. – 1400 block Merrifield, larceny
9:13 a.m. – S. Fourth, disturbance
9:34 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
10:29 a.m. – 1300 block Merrifield, larceny
11:44 a.m. – 600 block Platt, missing person
11:46 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest
1:22 p.m. – N. 11th/Broadway, traffic stop
1:29 p.m. – Sycamore, found property
2:11 p.m. – 700 block Ferry, disturbance
3:53 p.m. – 1600 block Oak, found property
5:07 p.m. – 700 block Cass, conservation violation
6:30 p.m. – 500 block Superior, larceny
7:04 p.m. – 400 block N. Front, traffic stop
7:17 p.m. – 1200 block N. Ninth, found property
9:04 p.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop
10:47 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/Christiana, traffic stop
11:30 p.m. – N. 12th/Cass, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
11:35 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, traffic stop
11:45 p.m. – 1600 block Hickory, unwanted person
11:50 p.m. – 1200 block S. 13th, civil dispute
11:55 p.m. – 1600 block Howard, suspicious person
May 11
1:04 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, property destruction accident
3:37 a.m. – Oak/S. Seventh, traffic stop
7:12 a.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, traffic stop
7:22 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, arrest
8:34 a.m. – 1100 block Fort, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle
9:51 a.m. – 400 block E. Main, disturbance
10:08 a.m. – 700 block Cass, malicious destruction of property
10:11 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, arrest
10:36 a.m. – 400 block E. Main, disturbance
10:42 a.m. – 1100 block Lake, runaway
10:49 a.m. – N. Fourth/Cass, suspicious situation
11:05 a.m. – 600 block Ferry, obstruction of justice/warrant
12 p.m. – Marmont/Plym Park, traffic
12:45 p.m. – S. 11th/Marion, suspicious person
2:20 p.m. – N. 17th/Howard, personal injury accident
2:37 p.m. – 700 block S. Third, suspicious person
2:52 p.m. – 700 block Cass, malicious destruction of property
5:11 p.m. – S. Fifth/Superior, traffic stop
6:24 p.m. – N. 13th/Broadway, property destruction accident
6:50 p.m. – 1100 block Cedar, disturbance
6:58 p.m. – 600 block S. Lincoln, disturbance
8:38 p.m. – 1200 block S. 13th, assault and battery
10:05 p.m. – 1700 block Ok, unwanted person
10:06 p.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop
10:45 p.m. – N. Fifth/Burns, traffic stop
May 12
2:22 a.m. – N. Sixth/Sycamore, traffic stop
3:17 a.m. – S. 11th/Fort, traffic stop
3:54 a.m. – E. Main/N. Second, traffic stop
4:04 a.m. – W. Main/N. State, traffic stop
4:09 a.m. – N. Lincoln/Grant, traffic stop
5:34 a.m. – 11—block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others
7:20 a.m. – S. 17th/E. Main, traffic stop
7:55 a.m. – 600 block S. Lincoln, disturbance
8:23 a.m. – 1000 block S. 11th, traffic stop
8:56 a.m. – 200 block S. Lincoln, malicious destruction of property
9:46 a.m. – 1300 block Phoenix, obstruction of justice/warrant
10:04 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, motor vehicle theft
1:03 p.m. – 1600 block Chicago, suspicious person/vehicle/situation
2:28 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, VIN inspection
3:09 p.m. – N. 17th/Regent, assault and battery
4:12 p.m. – 700 block Ferry, breaking and entering
4:40 p.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, property destruction accident
5:33 p.m. – 600 block Platt, disturbance
6:50 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justice/warrant
7:16 p.m. – N. Seventh/Broadway, noise
7:50 p.m. – 400 block S. 11th, violation of controlled substance act
9:35 p.m. – 200 block Cass, malicious destruction of property
10:12 p.m. – S. Fifth/Michigan, traffic stop
10:29 p.m. – 1300 block Sheridan, disturbance
11:09 p.m. – Wayne/N. Sixth, traffic stop
11:16 p.m. – Huron/S. 17th, suspicious vehicle
Edwardsburg boys win Wolverine Conference track title
OTSEGO — The Edwardsburg boys track team edged Allegan at the Wolverine Conference Track Championships for the team title, 137.5-132.5... read more