May 17, 2021

Members of the Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac and community leaders gathered Saturday morning for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the construction of its new pavilion at Russom Park. (Leader photo/MAXWELL HARDEN)

New pavilion project breaks ground in Russom Park

By Max Harden

Published 8:28 am Monday, May 17, 2021

DOWAGIAC — Members of the Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac and other community leaders gathered Saturday morning for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the construction of its new pavilion at Russom Park.

The pavilion project, which has been in the works for more than three years, involves the construction of a 20- by 40-foot steel pavilion to complement Russom Park’s sports complex, which features baseball, soccer and softball fields for park visitors. 

The Young Professionals spent that time raising the $40,000 needed for the project, which it did by hosting popular events including the Paddling Poker Run and its annual “Uniquely Dowagiac” Christmas ornament sale.

“The goal is to have a place to provide shade for families,” said Young Professionals chair and Wightman Project Manager Stefany Holland. “It’s a place where the community can gather and eat under cover. We’ve been working on this for a couple years now and I think we’ve been so blessed to live in such a great community to get so much support for this. We wanted to do this groundbreaking ceremony to kind of signify the beginning of the end of this project.”

Russom Park is located along the boundary line between the City of Dowagiac and Silver Creek Township. Dowagiac Mayor Don Lyons was on hand for the ceremony and was impressed with the way the Young Professionals collaborated with different people and organizations.”

“It’s a great reminder to the kids of the value of teamwork,” he said. “Everything you see here is a result of teamwork. It’s a cooperation between the city and the township, between baseball and soccer, softball and football. Now the Young Professionals association has come forward and said we want to be part of that team. We want to give back, we want to see it grow and prosper and we’re willing to put our time, our effort and our money behind that project and create a pavilion for the parents and for the kids.”

Holland said construction will begin soon and that she expects the pavilion will be completed by the end of the summer. Handling construction will be Moore Brothers Buildings, 58151 Park Pl., Dowagiac and Charles Concrete, 53910 Rudy Road, Dowagiac, will handle the concrete floor.

“We really want to thank everybody for the support we’ve gotten,” she said. “Even through the pandemic and everything else, this has been a good rallying project as a community to bring everyone together.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

UWSM CEO chosen for United Way worldwide task force

Cassopolis

Teen killed in Ontwa Township shooting confirmed to be Cassopolis student

News

Niles Police Log: May 5-12

Cass County

New pavilion project breaks ground in Russom Park

Breaking News

Police investigating fatal shooting of 15-year-old girl

Cass County

New look: Dowagiac District Library welcomes guests with grand opening ceremony

Dowagiac

SMC graduating 87 with honors

Cass County

Dowagiac resident sentenced for tampering with monitoring device, fleeing police

Dowagiac

Dowagiac city manager discusses area development

News

Resident connected with unpublished manuscript handwritten by her mother

Business

Niles business wins 2021 distinction, given green light to build kitchen

Cass County

Homeless man gets jail for attempting to steal vehicle

Edwardsburg

Woman arrested following Ontwa Township drug search

News

Gov. Whitmer lifts mask requirement for fully vaccinated Michiganders

Buchanan

Berrien County Health Department to begin administering Pfizer vaccine to 12-15-year-olds

Dowagiac

Past Rotary president presented Paul Harris Award

Cass County

Virtual community resource forum taking place June 4

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Area History Museum announces 2021 speakers

Berrien County

Berrien County approves wellness plan, expansion of Indiana-Michigan River Valley Trail

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library hosts dedication ceremonies for children’s nook, fireplace area

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Edwardsburg

Two South Bend residents arrested following Ontwa Township traffic stop

Business

Inflatable water park on the horizon for Stone Lake

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac, Penn Township renew water system agreement