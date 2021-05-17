District pairings announced in soccer, softball, baseball

NILES — The Michigan High School Athletic Association has released the district tournament pairings.

The top two teams are seeded with the remaining teams being drawn in to the remaining spots in the bracket.

Brandywine is hosting the Division 3 district, which is scheduled to begin May 26.

Constantine will host Buchanan in the opening round at 5 p.m. The winner advances to the semifinals June 1 against the winner of the Berrien Springs and Dowagiac quarterfinal match at 5 p.m. May 27. The Shamrocks will host that match.

Brandywine will host Three Rivers in its opening match on 5 p.m. May 26. The winner of that match will take on Coloma, which received a first-round bye.

The sites for the semifinals have not been announced. The championship match at Brandywine will be at 5 p.m. June 3.

Baseball

Division 2

Lakeshore will be the host of the Division 2 district baseball tournament.

Niles and Dowagiac will have the play-in game at 5 p.m. June 1 in Stevensville. The winner advances to the district semifinals at 10 a.m. June 5 to take Berrien Springs, which received a first-round bye.

Edwardsburg and Lakeshore, who also received byes, will meet in the second semifinal at approximately 12:30 p.m. The championship is set for 3 p.m.

Division 3

Bridgman will host the Division 3 tournament, which will begin with the Bees hosting Brandywine in the play-in game at 4:30 p.m. June 1.

The winner advances to face Watervliet in the first semifinal at 10 a.m. June 5.

Buchanan and Coloma will play in the second semifinal at approximately noon. The finals are scheduled for 2 p.m.

Softball

Division 2

The district draw for the softball tournament hosted by Edwardsburg will have Niles and Paw Paw facing off in the play-in game at 4:30 p.m. June 1. Niles will host the game.

The winner of the game will advance to face Dowagiac in the district semifinal at 10 a.m. June 5 at Edwardsburg. The other semifinal will pit the host Eddies against Wolverine Conference foe Three Rivers at approximately noon.

The championship game is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Division 3

Buchanan and Brandywine will play in the Division 3 district being hosted by Bronson.

The Bobcats will face Centreville in the play-in game at 5 p.m. June 1 in Bronson. The winner advances to face the host Vikings in the first semifinal at 10 a.m. June 5.

Constantine and Buchanan will play in the second semifinal at approximately noon. The championship game is scheduled for 2 p.m.