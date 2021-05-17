May 18, 2021

Daily Data: Tuesday, May 18

By Staff Report

Published 11:20 pm Monday, May 17, 2021

GOLF

VICKSBURG 213, DOWAGIAC 229

At Hampshire Country Club

Medalist

Sean Kelly, Aiden Woosley, Vicksburg – 48

 

Dowagiac Results

Abraham Guernsey 55, Kaden Sandora 63, Luke Spagnoli 56, Hunter Ausra 61, Dane Spagnoli 57

 

Dowagiac JV Results

Ben Pinkowski 59, Nic Green 67, Ethan Orrick 71

 

Buchanan Quad

At Orchard Hills

Team Scores

Kalamazoo Christian 168, New Prairie A 203, Buchanan 221, New Prairie B 254

 

Buchanan Results

Ethan Valentine 44, John Gartland 44, Logan Carson 56, Nick McKeon 77

 

TENNIS

EDWARDSBURG 6, NILES 2

At Edwardsburg

Singles

  1. Leah Hosang (ED) d. Laura Golubski 6-0, 6-4; 2. Claire Deak (ED) d. Eva Shepherd 6-2, 6-1, 3. Ella Jerdon (ED) d. Meg Crites 6-0, 6-2; 4. Reagan Hartman (ED) d. Nicole Aufie 6-0, 6-0

 

Doubles

  1. Channing Green-Jenna McGann (ED) d. Sydney Schiele-Cadence Knight 6-0, 4-6, 6-4; 2. Paige Albright-Mackenzie Schaible (ED) d. Nevaeh Williams-Anna Johnson 6-3, 6-0; 3. Meg Klingaman-Stella McDaniel (N) d. Eucris Ugay-Ella Stern 7-6(5), 6-4; 4. Zoe Gondeck-Anna Kennedy (N) d. Avery McNew-Delaney Haradine 6-4 6-4

 

BASEBALL

CASSOPOLIS 15-2, BLOOMINGDALE 0-3

At Cassopolis

First Game

Bloomingdale 000      0 – 0 0 7

Cassopolis       373      2 – 15 6 1

R.J. Drews (W), Joseph Furian (L)

3B: Kendon Williams (CA)

 

Second Game

Bloomingdale 102      000      0 – 3 5 2

Cassopolis       000      011      0 – 2 5 2

Wyatt Gumpert (W)

2B: Kendon Williams (CA)

 

SOCCER

OTSEGO 7, DOWAGIAC 1

At Otsego

Dowagiac Goal

Jessa Davis

 

THREE RIVERS 4, EDWARDSBURG 1

At Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Goal

Macey Laubach

 

TRACK & FIELD

Comstock Invitational

At Comstock

Girls Results

Team Scores

Centerville 194.5, Hopkins 134.5, Parchment 99, Comstock 51, Fruitport Calvary Christian 31, Cassopolis 30, West Michigan Lutheran 18

 

(Top 5 Cassopolis Finishers)

800: 3. Lauren Anderson 2:41.95; Shot put: 3. Alexis Millirans 27-7.25; Discus: 3. Alexis Milirans 68-10; High jump: 3. Katherine Gregory 4-6

 

Boys Results

Team Scores

Centreville 181.5, Hopkins 145.5, Parchment 113.5, GR NorthPointe Christian 59, Cassooplis 53.5. Comstock 36, Fruitport Calvary Christian 26

 

(Top 5 Cassopolis Finishers)

200: 5. Braydon Grissom 25.37; 1,600: 4. Robert Ward 5:12.34, 5. William Westphal 5:12.72; 3,200: 2. William Westphal 11:25.27; 1,600 relay: 4. Cassopolis (Cole Millirans, Steven Christopher, Braydon Grissom, Robert Ward) 3:51.26; 3,200 relay: 2. Cassopolis (Ben Gillesby, William Westphal, Robert Ward, Aidan Ward) 9:20.42; Long jump: 1. Braydon Grissom 19-35, 5. Steven Christopher

Print Article

Business

PHOTO STORY: Inaugural spring market draws visitors, vendors from surrounding areas

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 876,854 cases, 18,627 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County asks for public input with emergency management survey

Cass County

Man involved in 2020 murder of Dowagiac man pleads guilty

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles Renaissance Faire sees success in its third year

Cassopolis

Cass County Medical Care Facility hosts parade

Berrien County

Buchanan man sentenced to jail time for drug possession

Dowagiac

Kalamazoo man injured in Wayne Township motorcycle crash

Berrien County

UWSM CEO chosen for United Way worldwide task force

Cassopolis

Teen killed in Ontwa Township shooting confirmed to be Cassopolis student

News

Niles Police Log: May 5-12

Cass County

New pavilion project breaks ground in Russom Park

Breaking News

Police investigating fatal shooting of 15-year-old girl

Cass County

New look: Dowagiac District Library welcomes guests with grand opening ceremony

Dowagiac

SMC graduating 87 with honors

Cass County

Dowagiac resident sentenced for tampering with monitoring device, fleeing police

Dowagiac

Dowagiac city manager discusses area development

News

Resident connected with unpublished manuscript handwritten by her mother

Business

Niles business wins 2021 distinction, given green light to build kitchen

Cass County

Homeless man gets jail for attempting to steal vehicle

Edwardsburg

Woman arrested following Ontwa Township drug search

News

Gov. Whitmer lifts mask requirement for fully vaccinated Michiganders

Buchanan

Berrien County Health Department to begin administering Pfizer vaccine to 12-15-year-olds

Dowagiac

Past Rotary president presented Paul Harris Award