May 17, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 876,854 cases, 18,627 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 4:52 pm Monday, May 17, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 13,662 COVID-19 cases and 259 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 4,714 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 6,523 cases and 110 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 876,854 COVID-19 cases and 18,627 related deaths.

 

