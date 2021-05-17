COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 876,854 cases, 18,627 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 13,662 COVID-19 cases and 259 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Cass County reported 4,714 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 6,523 cases and 110 deaths.
In total, Michigan has seen 876,854 COVID-19 cases and 18,627 related deaths.
