BCS Red Division champion Brandywine dominates all-conference team
NILES — BCS Red Division champion Brandywine dominated the all-division team with three players.
Named to the first team for the Bobcats were Kendall Chrismon, Caleb Byrd and Carson Knapp.
Buchanan had a pair of players named first-team — Logan Carson and Gavin Fazi. Niles’ Michael Gilcrese was also a first-team selection.
Earning honorable mention status for the Bobcats were Gabe Gouin and Nate Orr. John Gartland. of Buchanan, and Austin Bradley, of Niles, also made the honorable mention portion of the squad.
BCS Athletic Conference
All-Red Division
First Team
James York, Berrien Springs
Kendall Chrismon, Brandywine
Caleb Byrd, Brandywine
Carson Knapp, Brandywine
Logan Carson, Buchanan
Gavin Fazi, Buchanan
Israel Patterson, Comstock
Kyle Mortimer, Comstock
Michael Gilcrese, Niles
Xavier Ward, South Haven
Honorable Mention
Zeb Bodtke, Berrien Springs
Kole Blasko, Berrien Springs
Byron Tate, Berrien Springs
Gabe Gouin, Brandywine
Nate Orr, Brandywine
John Gartland, Buchanan
Dalton Wilkins, Comstock
Carter Wintz, Comstock
Austin Bradley, Niles
Kayden Hamdani, South Haven
Final Standings
(Due to COVID-19, not all games were played)
Brandywine 5-0
Comstock 2-2
Berrien Springs 2-2
Buchanan 3-4
South Haven 2-4
Niles 2-4
Dowagiac’s Weller named first-team All-Wolverine Conference
