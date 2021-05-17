BCS Red Division champion Brandywine dominates all-conference team

NILES — BCS Red Division champion Brandywine dominated the all-division team with three players.

Named to the first team for the Bobcats were Kendall Chrismon, Caleb Byrd and Carson Knapp.

Buchanan had a pair of players named first-team — Logan Carson and Gavin Fazi. Niles’ Michael Gilcrese was also a first-team selection.

Earning honorable mention status for the Bobcats were Gabe Gouin and Nate Orr. John Gartland. of Buchanan, and Austin Bradley, of Niles, also made the honorable mention portion of the squad.

BCS Athletic Conference

All-Red Division

First Team

James York, Berrien Springs

Kendall Chrismon, Brandywine

Caleb Byrd, Brandywine

Carson Knapp, Brandywine

Logan Carson, Buchanan

Gavin Fazi, Buchanan

Israel Patterson, Comstock

Kyle Mortimer, Comstock

Michael Gilcrese, Niles

Xavier Ward, South Haven

Honorable Mention

Zeb Bodtke, Berrien Springs

Kole Blasko, Berrien Springs

Byron Tate, Berrien Springs

Gabe Gouin, Brandywine

Nate Orr, Brandywine

John Gartland, Buchanan

Dalton Wilkins, Comstock

Carter Wintz, Comstock

Austin Bradley, Niles

Kayden Hamdani, South Haven

Final Standings

(Due to COVID-19, not all games were played)

Brandywine 5-0

Comstock 2-2

Berrien Springs 2-2

Buchanan 3-4

South Haven 2-4

Niles 2-4